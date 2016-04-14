GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale fresh 4-month highs; dlr up

* Singapore surprise policy easing knocks wind out of Asian
FX
* More stimulus hopes buoy risky assets; credit shines
* Greenback rebounds vs euro and yen
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, April 14 Asian stocks rose to their
highest levels in more than four months on Thursday and regional
currencies weakened led by the Singapore dollar as hopes grew
that more central banks will join the city state in easing
monetary policy in the coming months.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent, reaching its highest level
since Nov. 26. It has risen 5 percent since Friday, breaking
above several resistance levels to signal further gains.
European shares were seen opening flat on Thursday, with
bullish sentiment expected to keep European equities near their
highest level in a month.
Singapore's central bank on Thursday surprised markets by
setting the rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar policy
band at zero percent after data previously showed economic
growth stalled in the first quarter.
"It's very interesting, and eye-catching, that the MAS has
gone back to post-global financial crisis settings, and sends a
strong message about the weak external environment," said Sean
Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
"As one of the world's most trade-sensitive economies,
Singapore's concern over a 'less favourable external
environment' should be noted by the likes" of South Korea,
Australia and New Zealand, Callow said.
Notwithstanding the optimistic trade data out of China on
Wednesday, Singapore's policy decision is yet another reminder
of the headwinds facing the global economy.
Earlier this week, the IMF cut its global growth forecast
for the fourth time in the past year, citing a bunch of factors
including chronic weakness in advanced economies.
Stock markets across the region were a sea of green led by
Japan and Hong Kong as investors interpreted this as sign of
more policy easing by the trade-dependent economies of South
East Asia and a shallower trajectory of interest rate increases
by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the coming months.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index gained 1
percent to a four-month high after JPMorgan Chase's
first quarter earnings fell less than expected, helping to lift
the S&P 500 financial sector 2.2 percent.
Stock index futures suggested a flat opening.
Risk appetite remained robust with an index of high yield
debt settling at its highest levels since early December.
In the government bond markets, yields swung lower with the
yield on the 30-year Japanese government bond
briefly falling a record low of 0.385 percent. U.S. debt
followed with yields on ten-year notes slipping to 1.75 percent.
The yield curve, measuring the gap between the ten-year
notes and the two-year bills and an indicator of interest rate
expectations, flattened to 100 basis points, signalling a benign
rate view.
In the currency markets, rising risk appetite and the hunger
for yield spurred the dollar to turn the tables on the
lower-yielding euro and yen.
The euro extended its weakness in Asian hours after
falling 1 percent on Wednesday, its biggest fall in 5 months. In
afternoon trades, it was changing hands at $1.12550, 0.1 percent
weaker than Wednesday and off Tuesday's six-month high of
$1.1465.
The dollar bounced back against the yen to 109.37,
extending the recovery from its 17-month low of 107.63 touched
on Monday despite softer-than-expected U.S. producer prices and
retail sales numbers last month.
"The dollar/yen might not go much higher for now," said
Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm
Global-info Co in Tokyo, citing strong resistance at 110 yen.
In Asia, the Singapore dollar weakened 1 percent
after the city state's central bank eased its policy, triggering
a downdraft in other Asian currencies. The Korean won
fell more than one percent against the greenback in early deals.
Oil futures hit four-month highs in choppy trading on
Wednesday before edging back as comments from Russia's energy
minister added to doubts a producer meeting set for Sunday in
Doha to discuss freezing output would yield a positive outcome
Prices fell after Reuters reported that Russian oil minister
Alexander Novak told a closed-door briefing that a deal on an
oil output freeze scheduled to be signed this month in Doha will
be loosely framed with few detailed commitments.
Brent crude futures fell 1.5 percent in Asian trade
on Thursday to $43.53 per barrel after having scaled a high of
$44.94 on Wednesday.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)