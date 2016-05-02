GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, Nikkei skids on yen strength

* Yen rises to fresh 18-month high against dollar
* Australian shares slip after lacklustre China survey
* Crude oil futures give back some gains after winning week
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 2 Asian shares fell on Monday, led by
a plunge in Japan's Nikkei after the dollar notched a fresh
18-month low against the yen.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Germany's DAX
would open 0.06 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 was
expected to open flat. UK markets are closed for a public
holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent, after Wall Street marked
losses following a spate of disappointing earnings.
Adding to the subdued sentiment, a survey released on Sunday
showed that activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded
for the second month in a row in April but only marginally,
raising doubts about the sustainability of a recent pick-up in
the economy.
Australian shares fell 0.3 percent after
disappointing results from Westpac Banking Corp.
Australia's central bank board will meet for a policy review
on Tuesday and is widely expected to keep its cash rate at a
record low of 2.0 percent, though some economists expect a cut.
Markets in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia
were closed on Monday.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 3.1 percent,
as investors reacted to the yen's recent galloping gains.
"We've started the week with a precipitous drop in Japanese
equity as the market responds to the strength of the yen," said
Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
Thin liquidity also amplified moves, as Japan was in the
middle of its Golden Week series of holidays. Markets were
closed on Friday, and will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and
Thursday this week.
The dollar was slightly higher against the yen at 106.51
after earlier dropping as low as 106.14, its deepest
trough since October 2014. It logged its worst week against the
yen since the 2008 financial crisis after the Bank of Japan
decided not to muster fresh stimulus measures at its policy
meeting last Thursday.
The euro edged up slightly to $1.1465, after nudging
to a 6 1/2-month high of $1.14815, while the dollar index, which
tracks the greenback against a basket of six rival currencies,
was 0.1 percent lower at 92.988.
"The start of the new month does not mean a new trend. The
technical tone of the dollar is weak," Marc Chandler, global
head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York, said in a note to clients.
"The Federal Reserve acknowledges the continued improvement
in the labour market. The problem is that it has not translated
to stronger consumption, and business investment remains soft,"
Chandler said. "Fed officials need more confidence that the
six-month economic soft patch has ended."
On Friday this week, non-farm payrolls for April are
expected to show a rise of 200,000.
A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest
region remained in expansion territory for a fourth straight
month, but fell in April. The latest data reinforced the view
U.S. gross domestic growth will remain sluggish following a 0.5
percent first-quarter increase, which was the weakest in two
years.
After raising interest rates in December for the first time
in nearly a decade, the Fed held monetary policy steady last
week. While it kept the door open to a hike in June, it gave no
signals that it was in a hurry to tighten further given the
economy's slowdown, even as the labour market has improved.
Crude oil futures slipped after hitting 2016 highs on Friday
and finishing April trading about 20 percent higher as fears of
a global supply glut eased.
Analysts warned that the rally had been driven by investors
holding large speculative positions, while oil stockpiles were
still high, with a Reuters survey showing OPEC output in April
rising to its most in recent history.
Brent futures slipped 1.1 percent to $46.86 a barrel
in Asian trading, after notching their best monthly gain in
seven years, adding 21.5 percent.
U.S. crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $45.53 a
barrel, after rising 20 percent last month, their biggest
monthly gain in a year.
Spot gold was slightly higher at $1,293.30 an ounce,
not far from its peak of $1,296.11 on Friday, its highest level
since January 2015.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Hunt in Tokyo; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Sam Holmes)