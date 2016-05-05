GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip for 7th session, bonds well bid

* Asia shares ex-Japan down 5 pct in past two weeks
* Sovereign bonds in demand, Australian yields dive
* Dollar steady for now, vulnerable to payrolls data
* Oil bounces as Canada wildfires threaten production
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, May 5 Asian shares slipped for a seventh
straight session on Thursday as mixed economic data did nothing
to assuage concerns about global growth, keeping sovereign bonds
well supported as a hedge against deflation risks.
The latest survey from China showed the service sector
expanded at a slower pace in April, though firms did resume
adding staff.
The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI)
dropped to 51.8, from 52.2 in March, but at least stayed in
growth territory. Hong Kong's version of the PMI slid deeper
into contractionary territory to touch an eight-month low.
The patchy outcomes left Shanghai stocks flat while
trade across the region was stifled by a holiday in Japan.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.3 percent, and has now shed 5 percent in
just two weeks.
In Europe, financial spreadbetters at IG expected the FTSE
100 and DAX to open around 0.4 percent firmer.
"I think what has taken place more than anything else over
the past 48 hours is the questioning of the reflation trade that
was starting to be latched on by many, especially when you
consider the recent price action in the USD, commodities and
equities," CitiFX analysts said in a note.
"If that reflation trade notion is in fact dying, the unwind
of the past few weeks of price action would potentially be the
more significant reaction in markets."
One shift already under way was a revival in demand for
sovereign bonds, a favoured hedge against deflation.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were at their lowest
in two weeks at 1.777 percent, a notable rally from
last week's top of 1.94 percent.
The equivalent yield in Australia has plunged no less than
31 basis points in the past week as record-low core
inflation forced the country's central bank to cut its cash rate
to an all-time low.
The rush to bonds has left equities out in the cold. The Dow
ended Wednesday down 0.56 percent, while the S&P 500
eased 0.59 percent and the Nasdaq 0.79 percent.
A MIXED BAG
Wall Street slipped even as data showed the vast U.S.
services sector expanded in April as new orders and employment
accelerated, offering hope economic growth would rebound after a
sluggish first quarter.
Yet other figures showed private employers hired the fewest
workers in three years, sparking concerns the all-important
payrolls report might also disappoint.
Friday's jobs figures are forecast to show a solid gain of
202,000 in April with unemployment steady at 5 percent.
A weak outcome could push back the timing of the Federal
Reserve's next hike in rates and put fresh pressure on the
dollar. The U.S. currency has steadied in the last couple of
days having taken a beating against the yen and euro.
The dollar was holding at 107.03 yen on Thursday,
above the recent 18-month trough of 105.55 but a long way from
last week's peak of 111.88.
The euro changed hands at $1.1489, having been as
high as $1.1614 this week from a low of $1.1213 in April.
Against a basket of currencies the dollar was all but flat at
93.197.
In commodity markets, industrial metals such as copper and
iron ore were nursing more losses. Oil bounced as a huge
wildfire in Canada disrupted oil sands production, while
escalating fighting in Libya threatened the North African
nation's output.
Brent crude was quoted 71 cents higher at $45.33 a
barrel, while U.S. crude added 89 cents to $44.67.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)