REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-month lows as oil weighs; dollar up

(Correcting day of week in the first paragraph)
* China inflation data adds to policy easing debate
* Crude oil extends losses on rekindled US oversupply
concerns
* Dollar gains vs yen, euro as policy divergences grow
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 10 Asian stocks slipped to
two-month lows on Tuesday as weak oil prices weighed on
sentiment while the dollar got a lift against its peers as the
differences in policy directions between the world's top central
banks became starker.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent, its lowest since Mar. 11.
Hong Kong and Chinese stocks led regional markets lower.
European stocks were expected to open slightly higher with
spreadbetters picking Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX 0.5 percent and France's CAC 40
0.3 percent.
China's April consumer inflation and producer price data
painted a mixed picture of deflationary pressures in the world's
second largest economy.
Expectations of further monetary policy easing had already
been dented by strong March China data, but economists are
divided over whether that was just a blip or a more sustainable
trend.
"I think monetary policy will be kept steady with structural
easing - targeted easing for some sectors," said Nie Wen,
economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.
Cuts in reserve requirement ratios (RRR) are likely although
the People's Bank of China has been relying on other tools such
as medium-term funds to inject liquidity, he said.
The moderate price data came after the official People's
Daily quoted an "authoritative person" on Monday saying China
may suffer from a financial crisis and economic recession if the
government relies on too much stimulus.
Shen Weizheng, fund manager at Shanghai-based Ivy Capital,
said that he was now much less bullish on stocks, interpreting
the article as a sign that Beijing will rein in credit expansion
after the first quarter's lending surge.
Noting the yen's fresh weakness, investors flocked to
Japanese stocks, pushing them up 1.5 percent though the
likelihood of weak first-quarter earnings kept broader sentiment
in check.
"It will probably take a few months to price the bad news
in, so the market is likely to stay weak for a while," said
Masashi Oda, general manager at strategic investment department
at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.
In the Philippines, the main index initially fell as
tough-talking mayor Rodrigo Duterte looks almost certain to
become the country's next president, but then reversed to be up
0.5 percent.
Wall Street put in a mixed performance overnight, undercut
by tumbling oil prices amid expectations that U.S. crude
inventories would again build to record highs.
In the currency markets, the dollar extended gains on
Tuesday, pushing above 108.74 against the yen and 1.137
against the euro despite a broad-based pullback in U.S.
Treasury yields.
With U.S. officials suggesting markets are under-pricing
rate hikes and Tokyo warning it was prepared to step in to
weaken the yen, traders are growing more bullish on the dollar.
"Don't underestimate the power of short covering," Kathy
Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management, said in a note
to clients.
While the dollar is "still a sell on rallies" against the
yen, Lien said the currency could soar to 110 yen quickly if the
20-day simple moving average at 108.83 were broken.
"When a currency... squeezes higher quickly, causing
investors to panic and abandon their positions, the rally could
be sharp and aggressive particularly when positions are skewed
so heavily in the opposite direction," she said.
In the wake of the yen's surge, Finance Minister Taro Aso on
Monday said Tokyo is ready to intervene to weaken the currency
if moves are volatile enough to hurt the country's trade and
economy. Aso reiterated the message on Tuesday.
U.S. crude oil was down 0.3 percent in early Asian
trade at $43.31 a barrel, after shedding 2.8 percent on Monday.
Brent crude dropped 3.8 percent overnight to settle at
$43.63 before edging higher.
The dollar's gains pushed gold prices lower with the
precious metal falling to a 1-1/2 week low on Tuesday.
Prices have flatlined after rallying in the last week of April.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO and China
economics team; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)