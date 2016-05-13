GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip, yen hovers near 2-wk low on BOJ stimulus expectations

* Asia ex-Japan shares head for third-straight weekly drop
By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 13 Asian shares fell on
Friday after a rocky performance on Wall Street, while the yen
hovered near two-week lows as traders wagered the Bank of Japan
will add to its massive stimulus before too long.
European shares are also heading toward a lacklustre start,
with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100
to open as much as 0.2 percent lower, Germany's DAX
about 0.3 percent weaker, and France's CAC 40
to start the day little changed.
Major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed on Thursday, with the
Nasdaq Composite down 0.49 percent as Apple
shares skidded to a two-year low on concerns about iPhone
demand.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.1 percent, and was on track for a weekly
drop of 1.2 percent, its third straight week of declines.
Hong Kong shares slipped 1.2 percent, poised for a
2.2 percent drop for the week.
Chinese shares started the day in positive territory but
quickly retreated, with the CSI 300 down 0.3 percent
and the Shanghai Composite losing 0.3 percent. They are
on track to end the week lower, the former by 1.6 percent and
the latter by 2.9 percent, after being hit earlier in the week
by fears that Beijing may begin to taper its stimulus plans due
to concerns about excessive debt.
Investors are looking to April Chinese bank lending data
later in the day, and industrial output, investment and retail
sales data on Saturday to give them more clues on whether the
economy's prolonged slump is bottoming out.
Japan's Nikkei, which spiked briefly at the open,
closed down 1.4 percent, as underperformance by Apple suppliers
and the yen's recovery following Thursday's retreat snapped a
five-day winning streak. The benchmark is up 1.9 percent for the
week.
"Although investors remain cautious, they think Japanese
stocks will eventually catch up with the strength in overseas
stocks such as U.S. shares," said Isao Kubo, equity strategist
at Nissay Asset Management.
Shares of Nissan Motor Co rose 4.1 percent, while
Mitsubishi Motors Corp slipped 1.7 percent on Friday,
after Nissan agreed to buy a 34 percent stake in its smaller,
scandal-hit rival on Thursday.
The yen rose 0.2 percent against the dollar on Friday to
108.79 after tumbling to a two-week low of 109.40
overnight, but remained well away from an 18-month high of
105.55 plumbed on May 3.
"The USD/JPY moved back into the 109 handle overnight,
likely seeing Japanese policy makers breathe a sigh of relief,"
Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG in Melbourne, wrote in a
note.
The yen has weakened in most recent sessions as investors
pared long positions and Japanese officials explicitly warned
about currency intervention.
Also undermining the yen, a prominent academic with close
ties to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the
Bank of Japan is likely to expand monetary stimulus either in
June or July with an eye on first-quarter gross domestic product
data and the outcome of this month's G7 summit.
The euro was slightly lower at $1.1374.
Higher U.S. Treasury yields helped underpin the greenback,
after two Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday that the
U.S. central bank remains on track to hike interest rates this
year, though they didn't offer clues on the timeline for its
tightening policy.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who has been less
cautious about future rate increases than many of her
colleagues, said that inflation measures have moved higher. She
said any uncertainty in the Fed's economic forecasting should
not stop the central bank from taking monetary policy decisions.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a voting member this
year on the Fed's rate-setting committee, said the central bank
should raise rates again if second-quarter data confirms that
the U.S. labour market is near full strength and inflation is on
track to accelerate.
The yield on benchmark 10-year notes retreated
to 1.7258 percent in Asian trade, after closing at 1.758 percent
overnight.
Later on Friday, investors await a fresh set of U.S.
economic readings, including retail sales data and the April
producer price index.
Crude oil futures slipped, weighed down by the dollar and a
warning by Russia that a global crude supply overhang could last
into next year.
U.S. crude fell 0.8 percent to $46.34 a barrel,
moving away from a six-month high of $47.02 hit on Thursday but
still on track for a weekly gain of 3.8 percent.
Brent crude fell 0.6 percent to $47.81, and was
poised to gain 5.4 percent this week.
The dollar's recent strength has also sunk gold, which is
heading for its worst weekly decline in seven weeks.
Spot gold recovered 0.9 percent to $1,275.20 an ounce
as the dollar weakened on Friday, following a drop of 1.1
percent in the previous session, but remains on track for a
weekly loss of 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Kim
Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)