GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit one-year peak as chances of US rate hike recede

* Slow US GDP growth reduces chance of Fed rate hike in 2016
* U.S. bond yields near 3-week low
* Eye on European market reaction to Monte dei Paschi,
stress test
* European shares seen rising 0.4-0.7 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 1 Asian shares hit a one-year high on
Monday after disappointing U.S. economic growth data reduced
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates in the next few months.
U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 1.2 percent
annual rate in the April-June period, less than a half of a 2.6
percent growth rate economists had expected.
"Investors have been shifting money to Asia, which is likely
to be least affected by Brexit and as the U.S. Fed appears to be
in no hurry to raise interest rates," said Yukino Yamada, senior
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.3 percent, hitting its highest level in
about a year.
European shares are expected to rise, with spread betters
looking at rise of 0.7 percent in Germany's DAX and 0.4
percent in Britain's FTSE.
Asian markets showed limited reaction to a
better-than-expected private survey on China's factory sector.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
(PMI) rose to a 1 1/2-year high of 50.6, beating market
expectations of 48.7 and up from 48.6 in June.
An official survey, however, showed factory activity
weakened in July.
Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent, having erased
early losses of 1.5 percent triggered by the yen's jump after
the Bank of Japan's stimulus plans left investors underwhelmed.
Analysts reckoned the weak U.S. economic growth in the
second quarter left the Fed nowhere close to tightening policy,
even after it had appeared last week to have opened the door to
raising interest rates later this year by saying near-term risks
to the economy had diminished.
"I suspect the Federal Reserve was hoping for a rebound in
the second quarter after slowdown in the first quarter. The data
suggests the economy is still flying low at best," said Hiroko
Iwaki, senior bond strategist at Mizuho Securities.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield as a result
fell to a three-week low of 1.450 percent on Friday and last
stood at 1.480 percent.
Fed funds rate futures are pricing in only around 30 percent
chance of a rate hike by December, compared to about 50 percent
early last week.
New York Fed President William Dudley indeed said on Monday
the Fed should be cautious in considering an interest rate
increase due to lingering risks to the U.S. economy.
Easing expectations of near-term U.S. rate hikes undermined
the attraction of the U.S. dollar.
The euro hit a one-month high of $1.11975 on Friday
and last traded at $1.1177.
The dollar stood near a three-week low against the yen,
which got a lift on Friday after the Bank of Japan's stimulus
fell short of markets' expectations.
The yen, which had surged about three percent to
101.97 to the dollar on Friday, changed hands at 102.37 per
dollar.
"Given that U.S. economic growth is not that strong, we
could see some selling in the dollar/yen. On the other hand,
speculation that the BOJ will take additional easing steps in
September could prompt fresh yen-selling from speculators. So
the yen is likely to remain volatile," said Yoshinori Shigemi,
global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Gold also hit a near three-week high of $1,355.1 per
ounce on Friday and last traded at $1,350.1.
Investors will be watching how European financial markets
will react to the results of the European Union bank stress
test, which showed some banks are still vulnerable.
Moments before that announcement, Italy's Monte dei Paschi
bank, which fared the worst in the stress test,
unveiled a privately funded rescue plan consisting of 9.2
billion euro sales of bad debt and 5 billion euro
recapitalisation.
The poor health of the world's oldest bank has been seen as
a grave weakness in the euro zone economy, posing a threat to
the wider Italian banking system and also to the increasingly
shaky political standing of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
Pressure on oil prices also cast a shadow over markets.
They touched three-month lows on Friday to end July on a
monthly decline of nearly 15 percent, the biggest monthly loss
in a year for U.S. crude, undoing some of the strong recovery
seen in the first half of the year from 12 year lows.
Brent's October crude futures rose 0.4
percent in Asia to $43.78 per barrel, compared to Friday's low
of $42.52. The September contract, which expired on
Friday, fell to as low as $41.80.
U.S. crude futures ticked up 0.4 percent to $41.76
per barrel.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)