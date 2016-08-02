GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat, Australia central bank cuts rate to all-time low

* RBA cut its benchmark rate to 1.5 percent, AUD slides
* European stock markets expected to open flat to slightly
lower
* Oil stabilizes after overnight tumbles on glut fears
* Trade in Hong Kong stocks suspended due to typhoon
By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Asian shares slipped on
Tuesday, taking their cues from a modestly lower day on Wall
Street, while crude oil prices stabilised after their overnight
tumble and the U.S. dollar edged higher.
European markets are set to open flat to slightly lower,
with financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Britain's FTSE
100 and France's CAC 40 to open 0.1 percent
lower and Germany's DAX to start the day flat.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent, after the S&P 500
ended Monday 0.1 percent lower, despite hitting an intraday
record high.
Australian shares were down 0.6 percent after the Reserve
Bank of Australia's policy board decided to cut its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points to an all-time low of 1.50
percent, as expected.
The Australian dollar fell to as low as $0.75 after
the RBA decision, but shrank losses to trade down 0.3 percent at
$0.7523.
Trading in Hong Kong was suspended for the day as Typhoon
Nida swept through the city, shutting down most of the financial
hub.
Japan's Nikkei stock index slipped 1.1 percent.
The Nikkei gained more than 6 percent in July, when monetary
and fiscal stimulus hopes propelled it to 1-1/2-month highs.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet is likely to approve a
28 trillion yen ($273 billion) stimulus package on Tuesday,
though direct fiscal spending will total only about 7 trillion
yen, according to two people briefed on the matter.
"The size and rough contents of the package are already
known so I doubt it will move markets. The dollar/yen is likely
to fall unless there are clearer signs of a rate hike by the
Fed," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX and rates strategist at
Barclays Securities Japan.
Japanese government bonds skidded in their worst sell-off in
more than three years, despite weaker stocks, accelerating a
slide begun in the wake of last Friday's Bank of Japan easing
steps that disappointed many investors. The benchmark 10-year
JGB yield was up 9 basis points at minus 0.050 percent
, touching its highest levels since early April.
The dollar reversed early losses and added 0.1 percent to
buy 102.45 yen, while the euro was also 0.1 percent
higher at $1.1170.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six major peers, was little changed at 95.693, holding
above Friday's 95.384, its lowest since July 5.
The dollar's upside was heavy on dwindling expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve is gearing up to hike rates this year,
which faded further after Monday's weaker-than-expected
manufacturing data.
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of
national factory activity dropped to 52.6 in July from 53.2 in
June, below market expectations of 53.0.
U.S. crude tumbled below $40 per barrel on Monday for
the first time since April, on heightened worries of a supply
glut despite peak summer gasoline demand. But it edged
back up on Tuesday, adding 0.1 percent to $40.11 a barrel, after
shedding 3.7 percent on Monday
Brent crude was 0.4 percent higher at $42.30 after
closing down 3.2 percent.
