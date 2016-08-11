GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat as oil slips; yuan pulls peers higher

* Chinese yuan rises to mark 1-year devaluation anniversary
* Singapore cuts growth forecasts on bleak outlook
* Oil slips after data shows surprising jump in stockpiles
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 11 Asian shares fell on Thursday,
reversing recent gains following losses on Wall Street, though
regional currencies rose after Beijing let the Chinese yuan
strengthen to mark the one-year anniversary of a landmark
devaluation.
Broad risk sentiment remains on the back foot as oil prices
tumbled on news of a surprising jump in U.S. government
stockpiles and as Singapore, the region's bellwether for trade,
cut its economic forecast for the year.
"I still think the investors are trying to hang in there for
the rally and while the general opinion seems to be that the
Chinese authorities have steadied the ship, it is still a bit
too early to draw that conclusion," said Cliff Tan, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's east Asia head of global markets
research.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent. It hit a one-year high on
Wednesday and has broadly outperformed the MSCI world index
since end-June.
Hong Kong and Indonesia led regional gainers
in trade. Japan's markets are closed for a holiday.
Singapore cut its economic growth forecast on concerns over
Brexit and weakening global demand with official forecasts
downgraded to an expansion of 1-2 percent this year from a
previous forecast of 1-3 percent growth.
The surprising jump in U.S. government oil stockpiles
weighed on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices, which closed 0.29
percent and 0.20 percent down, respectively.
The energy sector was among the worst-performing of
the 10 major S&P groups, falling 1.4 percent after data from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed U.S. crude
inventories rose 1.1 million barrels in the weekend of Aug. 5, a
third consecutive weekly rise that surprised the market.
A weakening stock market and strong demand for government
debt at bond auctions pushed yields down further.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
extended a recent fall to 1.508 percent while the yield on
10-year UK gilts tumbled to a record low of 0.52 percent.
The fall in gilt yield came after the Bank of England said
it would buy the 52 million pound (US$67.5 million) remainder of
Tuesday's reverse auction shortfall in the second half of its
bond-buying program.
In Asia, yields on 10-year benchmark New Zealand bonds
fell to 2.18 percent after the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand cut its official cash rate by 25 basis points to a
record low of 2.0 percent as widely expected.
In currency markets, the dollar was broadly flat
against a basket of currencies, nursing recent losses sustained
in the wake of Friday's strong U.S. jobs report.
The Chinese yuan led regional currencies higher after the
People's Bank of China let the yuan appreciate slightly to mark
the anniversary of the one-year devaluation.
It has weakened by more than 8 percent since then, though
some analysts say that weakness may be fading.
"There have emerged signs the yuan has stabilised somewhat
recently as capital outflows have eased and the market has
adjusted the expectations on Fed's rate hike process," said Zhou
Hao, senior emerging market economist, Asia at Commerzbank AG.
More clarity about the U.S. economy's health and the
Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates could come with
Friday's release of July retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair
Janet Yellen later this month.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 0.7 percent
lower to $41.41 per barrel after sustaining sharp losses
overnight. Brent crude fell 0.6 percent to $43.77 per
barrel.
Gold consolidated overnight gains to trade at
$1,343.26 per ounce after posting overnight gains.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Sam Holmes)