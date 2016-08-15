GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares hit 7-mth high; world yields keep falling

* Asia stock markets mixed after recent run-up
* Japanese Q2 economic growth stalls
* China shares surge as weak data spurs stimulus hopes
* Slow growth, ultra-easy policies underpin bonds
* Oil adds to last week's 6 pct gain on production talk
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Aug 15 Asian shares set up camp at
one-year peaks on Monday as a rally in Chinese stocks helped
offset news that Japan's economic growth had ground to a halt
last quarter, while oil prices extended their latest rally.
European bourses were seen starting slightly firmer, while
the E-mini futures for the S&P 500 ticked up 0.1 percent.
China stood out in Asia as the blue-chip CSI300 Index
jumped 3.3 percent to a seven-month high amid
speculation more stimulus would be forthcoming from Beijing
after a raft of weaker-than-expected July data.
"In light of persistent headwinds from the external sector,
weak business sentiment, and a cooling property market, we
believe that policymakers need to accelerate policy easing and
reforms," Jing Li, an economist at HSBC, wrote in a note.
The need for further policy action in Japan was underlined
by its subdued second-quarter economic reading, leaving the
Nikkei down 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
recouped early losses to edge up 0.2 percent.
It has climbed 14 percent since June when Britain's vote to
leave the European Union unleashed a new wave of global policy
stimulus, led by aggressive action from the Bank of England.
All this easing has pushed rich-world bond yields
dramatically lower and driven investors to seek higher returns
in longer-term debt and in emerging markets.
Yields on British 10-year gilts have more than
halved to all-time lows of 53 basis points (bps), having been up
at 1.39 percent just before the Brexit vote.
That has pulled down rates right across Europe, with Spanish
yields falling over 60 bps to break under 1 percent
for the first time.
The plunge in returns on bonds has made equities look more
attractive in comparison. The Dow, S&P 500 and
Nasdaq all made record closing highs last week for the
first time since 1999.
"The broader earnings trend has shown some further
improvement in Asia but we believe it is really a surge in
foreign buying that has pushed markets higher," say analysts at
Nomura in a note.
"While a continued switch in flows from developed markets to
emerging is something we expect on a medium-term basis, the
recent pace has been very rapid and sentiment levels are
elevated. In the near-term we now recommend positioning for a
pause."
PARSING THE FED
High on the U.S. calendar this week are inflation figures
for July and minutes of the last Federal Reserve
meeting which might offer more clues on the chance of an
interest rate hike by year end. There are also five separate Fed
speakers on the docket this week.
U.S. retail sales growth was unexpectedly flat in July as
consumers cut back on buying clothes and other goods, while the
producer price index fell 0.4 percent in July, the biggest drop
in nearly a year.
The European Central Bank releases minutes of its last
meeting on Thursday, and should strike a dovish tone.
Investors have recently lengthened the odds on any Fed hike
this year, with futures <0#FF:> implying around a 46 percent
chance of a move in December.
That in turn has weakened the bullish case for the U.S.
dollar and dragged it down against the euro, yen and a range of
emerging market currencies.
The dollar was little changed at 101.29 yen and not
far from important support around 100.80. The euro was steady at
$1.1160 having held in a $1.1050 to $1.1230 range for
last couple of weeks.
One outlier has been sterling, which has slipped steadily
since the BoE's easing to stand at $1.2926 and ever
closer to the post-Brexit trough at $1.2797.
In commodity markets, oil prices edged higher after boasting
gains of 6 percent last week as Saudi Arabia's oil minister held
out the chance of action to help stabilize the market.
Brent crude futures were up 35 cents on Monday at
$47.32 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 41 cents to
$44.90.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill and Eric
Meijer)