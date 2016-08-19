GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall while dollar crawls up, oil near 8-week high

* Asian stocks dip on profit taking, hawkish Fed officials'
views
* U.S. crude hovers near high on prospect of tighter output
* Dollar crawls up from eight-week low
By Nichola Saminather and Shinichi Saoshiro
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 19 Asian stocks retreated
on Friday as traders took profits from shares close to one-year
highs, while the dollar edged up from a near eight-week low
after some Federal Reserve officials reiterated the case for
raising interest rates in coming months.
European stocks looked set for a similar soggy start, with
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's
DAX to open 0.2 percent lower, and France's CAC 40
to be down 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
pulled back 0.5 percent.
That would put it on track to end the week, during which it
hit a 1-year high, 0.3 percent lower.
Japan's Nikkei swung between gains and losses, but
settled up 0.4 percent at the close, down 2.2 percent for the
week.
South Korea's Kospi was flat, on track for a 0.3
percent weekly gain. Australian shares closed 0.3
percent higher, recording a 0.1 percent decline for the week.
China's CSI 300 index and the Shanghai Composite
slid about 0.4 percent, but were still up 1.7 percent
and 1.4 percent for the week, respectively, on hopes the
government will roll out more stimulus to meet economic growth
targets.
U.S. stocks eked out gains on Thursday following upbeat
earnings and forecasts from Wal-Mart and as higher oil
lifted energy shares.
Markets have been left confused by mixed messages from the
Fed, with hawkish comments from New York Fed President William
Dudley and San Francisco Fed President John Williams clashing
with the Fed's July meeting minutes this week saying more data
is needed before interest rates can rise.
Investors are awaiting an annual meeting of central bankers
from around the world in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week, in
which Fed Chair Janet yellen is likely to cement expectations
for a slow pace of rate increases.
"We might be seeing some profit taking in action," said
Bernard Aw, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
"Investors would also want to wait for next Friday when
Yellen will be speaking, hoping she may at least provide some
clarity on the Fed's view, given a confusing minutes report."
The dollar recovered on Friday following Williams' and
Dudley's comments overnight, after falling to the lowest level
since June 24 in response to the July minutes.
Dudley, who said earlier this week that the central bank
could possibly hike rates in September, reinforced his hawkish
message on Thursday.
Williams also signaled support for an interest rate hike in
the coming months, warning that waiting too long could see the
economy overheat. Williams does not have a vote on Fed policy
this year, but his views are seen as influential due to his
longstanding relationship with Yellen.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six peers, rose 0.2 percent to 94.336. It is down 1.5
percent for the week.
The U.S. currency gained 0.3 percent to 100.21 yen.
It is still on track to lose 1 percent on the week.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.13345 after
touching $1.1366 overnight, its highest since June 24. The
common currency is headed for a gain of 1.6 percent this week.
Oil prices have surged this week on expectations of revived
talks by key exporters to freeze output levels.
Global benchmark Brent crude touched an eight-week
high of $51.14 on Friday, and was last trading up 0.3 percent at
$51.06. That followed a gain of 2.1 percent on Thursday. It is
poised to add 8.7 percent for the week.
U.S. crude, which rose as much as 3.4 percent on
Thursday, set a fresh six-week high of $48.65. It was last up
0.7 percent at $48.61 a barrel.
Both benchmarks have risen more than 20 percent from a low
in early August, putting oil in a technical bull market.
