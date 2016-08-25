GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hold gains before Yellen speech, dollar firm

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Taiwan gains
* China stocks down 1 pct; selling pressure in financials
* Dollar holds modest gains but subdued before Yellen
* Oil on defensive on renewed oversupply woes
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 25 Asian stocks edged higher on
Thursday but clung to recent well-worn trading ranges while the
dollar held firm against regional currencies ahead of a speech
by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at a global central
bankers' meeting.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged 0.3 percent higher. It is down 1.6 percent
after hitting a one-year high last Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent, pressured by
losses on Wall Street overnight and investor caution ahead of
Yellen's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Market expectations have increased that Yellen might
indicate a clearer timeframe for the next U.S. rate hike after
strong housing data this week and hawkish comments by other Fed
officials, but many analysts expect her to strike a more neutral
stance.
"I don't think the Fed will want to introduce market
volatility in the run-up to the G20 meeting and she might strike
a more neutral stance on interest rate policy," said Gao Qi, an
FX strategist at Bank of Nova Scotia in Singapore, referring to
a summit of G20 leaders in China in early September.
A U.S. rate increase last December - the first in almost a
decade - unleashed a selloff in global financial markets,
sending emerging market currencies and debt falling sharply. A
broad index of Asian shares fell more than 10 percent in the two
months after the hike.
On Wednesday, futures markets were indicating just an 18
percent chance the Fed would hike rates at its policy meeting
next month, and roughly 50 percent odds of a rate increase in
December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Taiwan led regional gainers in Asian stock markets
with a rise of 0.8 percent thanks to a bounce in financials.
Chinese stocks were among the top losers,
falling 1 percent to extend their slide this week as investors
dumped property shares, while banks came under pressure ahead of
earnings reports and a crackdown on riskier lending practices in
the financial sector.
"The whole (property) sector had surged more than 20
percent at one point this month, and falls in share prices this
morning were purely a result of investors' trading strategy as
they want to lock in profits," said Joe Qiao, a Shanghai-based
analyst at Xiangcai Securities.
Major U.S. indexes closed down on Wednesday, pulled lower by
weakness in the materials and healthcare sectors. The Dow
lost 0.4 percent and S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent. Stock
futures were broadly flat in Asian trade.
In currencies, the dollar was a shade firmer at 100.44 yen
, inching away from the 100-yen level under which it has
dipped in recent sessions.
The pair has traded in a narrow 99.55-102.83 band this
month, and could move back toward the upper end of that range
depending on Yellen's remarks, analysts say.
"With 40 hours to go before Janet Yellen's testimony at
Jackson Hole, the dollar has finally caught a bid," Kathy Lien,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said in
a note.
Against a broad trade-weighted basket of its peers,
the dollar was flat on the day at 94.72. Against the euro, it
was changing hands at $1.12740.
In commodities, crude oil prices remained under pressure
after sliding sharply on Wednesday.
U.S. crude was a touch firmer at $46.80 a barrel
following a roughly 3 percent drop overnight after an
unexpectedly large inventory build in the world's biggest oil
consumer renewed worries about oversupply.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO, Winni Zhou
and Nicholas Heath in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri
Navaratnam)