GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, Mexico peso bounce as markets score one for Clinton

SYDNEY, Sept 27 Asian shares recovered from an
early bout of nerves while the Mexican peso surged on Tuesday as
investors awarded the first U.S. presidential debate to Democrat
Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the
status quo, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might
mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals or the
domestic economy.
Opinion polls have shown the two candidates in a very tight
race, with the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showing Clinton
ahead by 4 percentage points, with 41 percent of likely voters.
EMini futures for the S&P 500 recovered to gain 0.6
percent, an unusually energetic move for Asian hours. The
reaction in Europe was much the same, with euro STOXX 50 futures
up 0.7 percent.
As early risk aversion faded, MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recouped early
losses to rise 0.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei swung 0.8 percent higher, having been
down 1.5 percent at one stage. The U.S. dollar rebounded to
100.83 yen from a one-month low around 100.08.
"Markets started to call the debate for Hillary within the
first 15 minutes or so, with the Mexican peso surging in what is
probably its busiest Asian session in years," said Sean Callow,
a senior currency analyst at Westpac in Sydney.
"The bounce in S&P futures, AUD and USD/JPY all show that
investors were watching closely and didn't hesitate to declare
Trump the loser."
The dollar sank 1.7 percent on the peso, lifting
the peso from an all-time trough hit in recent days on concerns
that a Trump presidency would threaten Mexico's exports to the
United States, its single biggest market.
TRUMPOMETER
"There's a thing called 'Trump thermometer'," said David
Bloom, London-based global head of forex strategy at HSBC.
"If you want to know who won the presidential debate, don't
go to Twitter or Facebook. Just look at the dollar/Mexico peso."
Much the same goes for the Canadian dollar, which
touched its lowest since March in early trade before rallying to
$1.3171 on its U.S. counterpart.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a fraction
firmer at 96.3677 and the euro was steady at $1.1242
.
Other safe-havens ebbed, with yields on U.S. 10-year
Treasuries rising a basis point to 1.60 percent.
Online betting companies in Australia shortened the odds on
a Clinton win in the wake of the debate, leaving her as the
clear favourite among punters.
A CNN poll of viewers, which the broadcaster noted was
likely skewed somewhat to Democrats, showed 62 percent thought
Clinton won the debate with 27 percent for Trump.
In commodity markets, oil consolidated its gains having
bounced 3 percent on Monday as the world's largest producers
gathered in Algeria to discuss ways to tackle a crude glut that
has battered prices for two years now.
Brent crude was off a slight 16 cents at $47.19 a
barrel, while U.S. crude dipped 8 cents to $45.85.
