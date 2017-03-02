GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance, dollar supported by March rate hike bets

* Trump's less combative tone, factory surveys fuel rally
* U.S. economy seen heating up with fiscal spending
* Global manufacturing PMI at highest in nearly 6 years
* Futures price in 80 pct chance of Fed rate hike in March
* European shares seen dipping 0.1 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as
investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less
combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall
Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate
hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent while Japan's Nikkei
rose 1.3 percent to a 14-month high.
European shares could dip after the STOXX Europe 600
benchmark index hit a 15-month high on Wednesday, with
spread-betters seeing a fall of 0.1 percent in Germany's DAX
, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's stocks covering 46
countries scaled a record high, a day after it
rose nearly 1 percent for its biggest daily gain in almost three
months.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
blasted through the 21,000-point mark for the first time. Both
the Dow and the S&P 500 rallied around 1.4 percent.
Trump pledged to deliver "massive" tax relief to the middle
class and corporate tax cuts, to spend heavily on infrastructure
and to ease regulations - steps that have helped to push U.S.
stocks higher since his election victory in November.
While Trump gave few new details on his tax or spending
plans, investors were encouraged by what they saw as a less
confrontational tone as he tries to push his growth agenda
through a Congress reluctant to widen the government's budget
deficit.
More to the point, his stimulus plan comes as the global
economy is picking up momentum.
The J.P. Morgan Global manufacturing PMI hit its
highest levels in nearly six years in February.
"Trumpflation may be a misnomer. The uptick in manufacturing
predates the election. It continued in February," ING said in a
note, pointing to generally strong factory activity readings
around the world last month.
"It's better to be lucky than good. We think President Trump
may be lucky in holding office when the overhang of debt and
fear from the Global Financial Crisis lifts."
A rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month also
would signal policymakers' growing confidence in U.S. and global
economic expansion.
"The U.S. economy is strong enough to allow the Fed to raise
rates. And then we are going to have one trillion dollars in
public spending," said a trader at a European bank.
"Under such conditions, we are likely to see a gradual rise
in U.S. stocks, with volatility remaining low, until the Fed
overkills the economy," he said.
The S&P financial index soared 2.84 percent after a
few key Federal Reserve officials including New York Fed
President William Dudley and San Francisco Fed President John
Williams, hinted at an interest rate hike this month.
Usually-dovish Fed Governor Lael Brainard also joined the
chorus, saying an improving global economy and a solid U.S.
recovery mean it will be "appropriate soon" for the Fed to raise
rates.
"Even Brainard is talking about the need to raise rates, so
a hike in March looks highly likely. Her tone has changed
considerably from last year," said Hiroko Iwaki, senior
strategist at Mizuho Securities.
Government data indeed showed on Wednesday the largest
monthly increase in inflation in four years eroded households'
purchasing power, supporting the case for a rate hike.
U.S. Treasuries yield jumped, with the two-year yield rising
to as high as 1.308 percent, its highest since August
2009. It last stood at 1.296 percent.
The 10-year yield rose to 2.462 percent, still
below its two-year peak of 2.641 percent marked in December.
Fed Funds rate futures are now pricing in
about an 80 percent chance that the Fed will bump up interest
rates by 0.25 percentage point at its policy meeting on March
14-15, compared to around 30 percent at the start of this week.
More Fed policy-setters, including Chair Janet Yellen and
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, will speak on Friday, likely
providing further signals on the Fed's policy path.
In Europe, the premium investors demand for holding French
bonds over German bonds shrank to the smallest in a month after
scandal-hit French presidential candidate Francois Fillon vowed
to stay in the election fight.
That is perceived to contribute to limiting the chance of a
victory by far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who
could pull the country out of the euro zone and the European
Union.
In the currency market, the dollar benefited from rising
expectations of a Fed rate hike.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major rivals
rose to its highest level in seven weeks.
The U.S. currency rose 0.2 percent to 114.02 yen,
while the euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.0529.
The British pound sank to a six-week low of $1.2261
as disappointing UK economic data added to political nerves
that have begun to weigh on the currency again after last year's
Brexit vote.
Oil prices loitered within a familiar range, as record high
U.S. crude supplies tempered support from evidence that OPEC
producers are complying with an agreement to cut production.
Brent futures were unchanged at $56.36 per barrel
while U.S. crude futures ticked down 0.1 percent to
$53.76 a barrel.
