GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise but mood cautious ahead of event-packed week

By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday,
taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job
data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3
1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.
A confluence of major events this week including an expected
interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, a potentially
divisive election in the Netherlands and a Group of 20 (G20)
finance ministers' meeting kept many investors on edge.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.9 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
edged 0.2 percent higher, led by gains in defensive shares.
European shares are expected to open down slightly, with
spread-betters looking at falls of 0.1 percent in Germany's DAX
and EuroStoxx50.
Global stocks rose on Friday, with the MSCI's index of 46
markets gaining 0.5 percent, snapping six
straight days of losses after the robust U.S. jobs report.
Solid February U.S. jobs data also made it all but certain
that the Federal Reserve will raise rates on Wednesday.
"The markets are focusing on when the Fed will raise rates
next time or the pace of its rate hike, so the tone of Fed Chair
Janet Yellen will be closely watched," said Masahiro Ichikawa,
senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
U.S. interest rate futures are pricing in about a 50
percent chance of another rate hike in June. By the end of 2017,
a total of nearly three hikes were fully priced in, including
the likely move this week.
In a Reuters poll of primary dealers, 12 out of 23 saw a
rate increase to 1.00-1.25 percent by the June 13-14 meeting,
while 10 expected such a move by the Fed's September meeting.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield slipped a tad
on Friday, partly as markets had already expected robust payroll
figures.
Still, it last stood at 2.574 percent, not far from its
two-year high of 2.641 percent touched on Dec. 15.
U.S. junk bonds have also faltered, with iShares high yield
corporate bond ETF last week posting its biggest weekly
loss in more than a year.
Global bond prices also came under pressure following a
report that some European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers had
discussed the possibility of rate hikes before the end of its
quantitative easing programme.
The 10-year German Bund yield rose to 0.496
percent on Friday, near its one-year high of 0.498 percent hit
in January.
A break of those previous peaks in major bond yields could
spark a fresh sell-off in global bond markets.
The talk of an ECB rate hike helped to lift the euro.
The single currency hit a one-month high of $1.0713
on Monday.
On the other hand, worries about the European project could
resurface if Wednesday's parliamentary election in the
Netherlands will see the far-right gain more ground than
expected.
Polls suggest the far-right ticket will double its vote and
its results could affect investor perceptions' on coming
elections in France and Germany this year.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 114.54 yen from
Friday's seven-week high of 115.51 yen after Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross said on Friday that Japan will be high on the U.S.
priority list for trade agreements.
Traders suspect Washington, keen to reduce its trade
deficit, may put pressure on Japan not to cheapen the yen in
upcoming bilateral economic talks.
"The G20 will be an important event for the dollar," said
Yoshinori Shigemi, Tokyo-based global market strategist at
JPMorgan Asset Management.
"I had assumed, until last week, that the dollar would gain
on a rise in U.S. rates. But if the G20 say something like they
want to reduce trade imbalances, that could give rise to the
speculation that they may not want a strong dollar," he said.
G20 finance ministers and central bankers will meet in
Germany on March 17-18, their first meeting attended by
representatives of the administration of U.S. President Donald
Trump.
A draft communique circulated last week showed they may no
longer explicitly reject protectionism or competitive currency
devaluations.
Oil skidded to 3 1/2-month lows after posting biggest
three-day loss in a year by Friday on worries that OPEC-led
production cuts have not yet reduced a global glut of crude as
U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
U.S. crude futures dropped 0.8 percent to $48.10 per barrel
, having shed about 11 percent so far this month.
Elsewhere, the Indian rupee jumped 0.5 percent
in non-deliverable forwards trading to one-year highs, after
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide election
victory in the important battleground state of Uttar Pradesh.
Indian shares and bonds are expected to benefit when local
financial markets reopen on Tuesday after a market holiday on
Monday.
