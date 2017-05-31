GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cap 5th month of gains on China relief; sterling slips

* Asia stocks fairly valued on long term averages
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown
* China steel PMI rebounds to 1-year high on new orders
* Sterling stumbles on likely political uncertainty
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks held steady on
Wednesday, capping a fifth consecutive month of gains as data
showed China's factory activity grew at a steady clip this
month, reassuring investors worried about a slowdown in the
world's second-biggest economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was broadly flat on Wednesday as Chinese stocks
ran out of steam after an early run higher.
Japan's Nikkei edged 0.3 percent lower.
Stock index futures in Europe were pointing to a slightly
firmer start.
"The market remains positive and the favourable PMI data
reinforces the trend, though investors should be careful of
chasing markets higher as liquidity conditions can change
quickly," said Alex Wong, a fund manager at Ample Capital Ltd in
Hong Kong, with about $130 million under management.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector grew at the same
pace in May as in April, with a headline reading of 51.2,
official data showed, in a reassuring sign the world's
second-biggest economy is not losing too much steam after a
solid first quarter performance.
Analysts had seen a slight slowing to 51.0.
Growth in China's steel industry rebounded to the strongest
level in a year, supported by an increase in new orders,
according to an industry survey, buoying prices of iron ore and
steel rebar futures in Shanghai.
In a further vote of confidence, Moody's Investors Services
said the improving outlook for global growth in 2017 appeared
sustainable as some of the biggest risks to the developed
economies seem to have subsided.
Despite signs of improvement in the global economy,
investors are wary of chasing markets higher with stock trading
volumes on the mainland and Hong Kong trending lower in recent
days, signalling diminishing investor confidence.
On a price-to-earnings basis, Hong Kong is now valued in
line with its 20-year average while the broader Asia-ex Japan
market is above its long term average, indicating Asian stocks
aren't cheap any more after a 17 percent rise this year.
In currency markets, the pound fell briefly to $1.2791
, near a one-month low of $1.2775 touched on Friday
before recovering slightly. It also slipped to 0.8738 pound per
euro, near Friday's eight-week low of 0.8750.
New constituency-by-constituency modelling by YouGov showed
the Conservative Party might lose 20 of the 330 seats it holds
while the opposition Labour Party could gain nearly 30 seats,
The Times said.
"The U.K. election chances will likely see the pound go
through a bad case of yo-yo syndrome in the weeks ahead," said
Stephen Innnes, senior trader at OANDA.
The news came after a string of opinion polls showed a
narrowing lead for May's Conservatives, shaking investors'
confidence that May would easily win a majority in a national
election on June 8 and potentially fuelling market uncertainty.
The dollar held near two-week lows against the safe-haven
yen as investors turned cautious amid political worries in
Europe as well as weaker stock and commodity markets after a
long U.S. holiday weekend.
The dollar fell to near two-week low of 110.665 yen
and last traded at 110.99 yen.
The greenback's weakness was also accentuated after the U.S.
Treasury yields resumed their downward trend after a brief spike
earlier this month. Ten-year yields were trading at 2.21 percent
compared to 2.41 percent, two weeks ago.
In commodities, oil prices remained soft, as concerns
lingered about whether the extension of output cuts by OPEC and
other producing countries will be enough to support prices.
U.S. crude futures slipped about 0.6 percent to
$49.61 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent was down as well
at $51.59 per barrel.
Gold edged lower to $1,262 an ounce.
