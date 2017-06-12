GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.8 pct, Nikkei slips 0.6 pct
* Spreadbetters see European shares opening lower
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US
peers
* Dollar index hovers near 9-day high, Fed comes into view
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 12 Asian stocks fell on Monday, with
electronics heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics knocked
lower by a slide in U.S. tech shares and caution ahead of this
week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Spreadbetters expected European shares to follow suit,
forecasting lower openings for Britain's FTSE, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.8 percent, with the tech index
sliding 1.5 percent.
Technology stocks sold off sharply on Wall Street on Friday
on concerns about Apple's new iPhones and a cautious
Goldman Sachs report about the stocks, prompting heavy profit
taking after an extended rally.
Asia's tech giants followed suit on Monday, with South
Korea's Samsung Electronics losing 1.8 percent,
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co down 1.6 percent
and Japan's Sharp Corp shedding 2.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.6 percent and South
Korea's KOSPI slid 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng
lost 1.3 percent while Shanghai fell 0.5 percent.
Electronics shipments have helped lead an export revival for
many of Asia's trade-reliant economies.
"The drop on Nasdaq appears to be taking a toll today. But
the tech sector was strong and perhaps ready for profit taking,
with the Fed meeting also approaching," said Yoshinori Shigemi,
global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"One day of losses on Wall Street does not change the
broader picture but it has managed to dampen sentiment."
The Fed will begin a two-day meeting ending on Wednesday at
which it is widely expected to hike interest rates. The focus is
on whether the Fed thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to
withstand further rate increases through 2017 and how it plans
to whittle down its massive balance sheet.
A rate hike accompanied by a message suggesting that the Fed
may raise rates more than expected in 2017 would support the
dollar but be negative for equity markets.
"Political events like the UK election and Comey's testimony
are over and the focus this week shifts to monetary policy,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"The equity markets and the dollar have mostly priced in the
Fed signalling three rate hikes in 2017. That explains why U.S.
equities have held up. But if the Fed hints at more than three
hikes, that could trigger a sell-off in equities that many are
bracing for."
Equities navigated through last week's potential landmine
events relatively unscathed.
Congressional testimony by former FBI Director James Comey
caused few market ructions, and the fallout of Britain's
surprise parliamentary election result, at which the ruling
party lost the majority, was mostly contained to the pound.
Sterling was a shade higher at $1.2755 on Monday
after sliding 1.7 percent on Friday, when it plumbed a near
two-month low of $1.2636.
The pound appeared to be taking a breather as British Prime
Minister Theresa May scrambled to reunite her Conservative
Party, attempting to strike a deal with a small Northern Irish
party that would enable her to stay in power. Talks on Britain's
exit from the European Union are due to start next Monday.
The dollar was steady at 110.300 yen. The euro inched
up 0.1 percent to $1.1206 following three straight days
of losses against the greenback.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies was little
changed at 97.200 following its rise on Friday to a 9-day
high of 97.500.
The U.S. currency received support as Treasury yields, at
seven-month lows early last week at the height of investor
jitters towards the UK elections and Comey's testimony,
continued their bounce ahead of the Fed's anticipated rate hike.
In commodities, crude oil prices extended gains after rising
on Friday when a pipeline leak in major producer Nigeria
overshadowed supply worries weighing on the market.
U.S. crude and Brent were both 0.6 percent
higher at $46.10 and $48.45 a barrel, respectively.
(Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Borsuk)