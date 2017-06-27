CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks edge towards 2-yr high, dollar firms before Yellen

(Corrects name of London venue in third paragraph)
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese stocks edged towards
two-year highs on Tuesday as exporters benefited from dollar
strength, with investors expecting comments from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen to support the Fed's projection for one more
interest rate rise this year.
Spreadbetters expected a slightly higher open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
Yellen is scheduled to take part in a discussion on global
economic issues at the British Academy in London and a number of
other top Fed officials are also due to speak later in the
global day.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei was last up 0.3 percent at
20,210.09 in subdued trading. A rise above 20,318.11, a peak
scaled a week ago, would take the Nikkei to its highest since
August 2015.
"The fundamental mood is not bad, but it's hard for
investors to find direction on a day where there are no other
major catalysts other than a weak yen," said Hikaru Sato, a
senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
Despite lower Treasury yields, the dollar extended overnight
gains and was firm at 111.800 yen after briefly rising to
a one-month peak of 112.075.
Long-dated Treasury yields dropped to seven-month lows on
Monday and the yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year
bonds fell to its flattest level since 2007 after the weak U.S.
durable goods orders raised concerns about tepid growth and
slowing inflation.
The euro was steady at $1.1189 having fallen back
from an 11-day high of $1.1220 overnight after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi defended the central bank's easy
monetary policy.
Otherwise, Asian markets lacked strong direction as Wall
Street provided few catalysts after the S&P 500 and the
Dow closed overnight effectively flat.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
stood little changed.
Having made record highs during the past two months on
expectations that exporters will post strong earnings, South
Korea's KOSPI rose a further 0.3 percent.
Elsewhere, Shanghai's benchmark index and Australian
shares were both down 0.1 percent.
There was also a general sense of caution in financial
markets, analysts said, noting that commodities like crude oil,
which is suffering from a glut, remained shaky though a recent
selloff has stalled.
"Although iron ore and crude prices are stabilising, their
recovery lacks strength. The U.S. equity market also hovers at a
high level, but its performance is spotty with high-tech shares
falling," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Crude oil was on track to rise for the fourth straight day
although concerns over a festering supply glut capped prices.
U.S. crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $43.48 a
barrel. The contract had retreated to a 10-month low of $42.05 a
barrel last week before the sharp retreat stalled, but it
remained on track for a monthly loss of about 10 percent.
