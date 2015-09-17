GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 3-week high before Fed decision; dollar wary

* Asian shares edge higher after Wall Street gains
* Markets wait for U.S. Fed rate decision, due at 1800 GMT
* Earnings outlook remains bleak signalling rocky path
* U.S. short-term yields near 4 1/2-year high
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 17 Asian stocks rose to a
three-week high on Thursday while the dollar drifted lower
against other currencies as investors consolidated positions
ahead of a nail-biting U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate
decision.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 0.5 percent higher; Germany's DAX 0.4-0.5
percent higher; and France's CAC 40 0.3-0.4 percent
higher.
The Fed is considering raising U.S. interest rates for the
first time since 2006, although economists are split in their
expectations. The Fed will announce its decision at 1800 GMT,
with a news conference by Chair Janet Yellen at 1830 GMT.
While financial markets have expected a Fed rate increase
for most of this year as the U.S. economy has shown signs of
picking up, those expectations have faded in recent weeks thanks
to global financial market turmoil, especially in China.
Even if the Fed were to raise rates, many market players
expect officials to signal a dovish stance on the pace of future
increases, rather than herald a series of interest rate
increases.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.1 percent to its highest level in three
weeks, while Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.33 percent.
Australian shares rose 1 percent.
"We think it is going to be a very close call," said Stephen
Chiu, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in Hong
Kong.
"Communicating the future path of interest rates is very
important and the Fed would be careful not to signal any
excessive tightening given global markets are still very
vulnerable."
A narrow majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect the
U.S. Federal Reserve to hold fire. Just last week, they had
narrowly predicted a rate rise.
Perhaps more worryingly for Asian markets in coming months,
earnings growth expectations have been steadily revised lower
signalling a bleak economic outlook whether or not the U.S.
raises interest rates.
Oil prices held on to Wednesday's sharp gains that followed
news of a large U.S. crude drawdown at the key U.S. delivery
point of Cushing, Oklahoma. The data eased worries about over
supply and helped to boost battered energy stock prices.
That in turn supported Wall Street shares. The S&P 500 index
rose 0.9 percent to 1,995.31, its highest close in almost
a month. It has pared back about half of the losses made in a
fall from July to late August.
Precious metal prices jumped as some market players
interpreted an unexpected dip in U.S. consumer prices to mean a
smaller chance of an immediate rate hike.
Gold prices consolidated gains after rising 1.3
percent on Wednesday to $1,119.50 per ounce. Silver
jumped 3.9 percent to $14.96 per ounce, its highest level in
more than three weeks.
The dollar edged lower after the consumer prices figures,
with the dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
slipping to 95.325 from this week's high of 95.845.
"We believe that the Fed will refrain from raising rates
today. But at the same time, it will indicate that it is highly
likely to raise rates by the end of the year," said Tomoaki
Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
U.S. money market futures <0#FF:> held steady, pricing in
about a one-in-four chance of a Fed rate rise on Thursday.
On the other hand, the yield on the U.S. two-year note rose
to a 4 1/2-year high of 0.819 percent overnight as
investors expect the Fed to raise interest rates soon, even if
it does not do so later on Thursday.
The rise in U.S. Treasury yields likely also reflected
selling by China, which has intervened in currency markets to
support the yuan, market players said.
China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries dropped to $1.241
trillion in July from $1.271 in June, data showed on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Kim
Coghill)