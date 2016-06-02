GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle on growth concerns, yen hits Japan stocks

* Yen rises after Japan delays sales tax, pressuring shares

* Headline PMIs broadly disappointing in Asia

* Oil slips as investors await OPEC meeting

* Euro softens ahead of ECB decision later in the day

By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, June 2 Asian stocks eased on Thursday after surveys showed global manufacturing activity and demand remain weak, while a jump in the yen sent Japan's Nikkei reeling more than 2 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan struggled to keep its head above water after rising more than 3 percent over the last seven days.

Shares were seen opening mixed in Europe with futures on the Euro STOXX 50, the French CAC and the German DAX all down by around 0.1 percent, while futures on the British FTSE 100 were up by around 0.2 percent.

Factory surveys over the past 24 hours highlighted a sluggish global economy, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve appears to be preparing jittery financial markets for a possible interest rate hike in coming months.

The global economy is stuck in a "low growth trap", the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday, urging governments to boost spending.

"Headline PMIs were broadly disappointing," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC, said in a note.

"New orders point to little upside in the coming months. If anything, for most countries, it suggests an equally soggy summer."

Japan's Nikkei fell 2.3 percent after the dollar sunk to a two-week low against the yen overnight following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official announcement of a widely expected delay in a sales tax increase next year.

A spate of decent U.S. economic data on Wednesday failed to lift Asian markets or reveal any fresh clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve might opt to raise interest rates, after officials hinted such an increase could come as early as June.

Market turnover has trended lower in recent days as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more clues on the future trend of U.S. monetary policy. Friday's key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report will be watched for the latest clues on the strength of the labour market recovery.

The disappointment over Tokyo's decision to delay a sales tax increase reverberated in the currency markets with the Japanese yen falling one big figure overnight to 109.480 from an overnight high of 110.830.

"There are three factors behind the dollar/yen tumble. First was the deterioration in risk appetite. The second was that the dollar was vulnerable after having risen too sharply," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

"Lastly, some participants appeared let down that the prime minister did not accompany the tax hike delay announcement with clear stimulus plans."

The euro edged down 0.3 percent to 122.15 yen, nursing its losses after dropping to lows of 121.91 overnight, its weakest since May 6.

Against the dollar, the euro edged 0.24 percent higher to $1.1208 ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the session. The ECB is widely anticipated to hold steady on monetary policy.

Crude oil futures slipped after a choppy session on Wednesday, as investors awaited this week's OPEC meeting.

Reuters cited four sources from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as saying the industry group was likely to discuss an output ceiling at its meeting in Vienna on Thursday. But later, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh disagreed.

U.S. crude was flat at $49 a barrel, but remained above its overnight session low of $47.75.

The Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index rose 0.4 percent taking its gains to 14 percent since the start of April. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)