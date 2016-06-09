GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks lead Asia lower, kiwi flies as central bank stands pat

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index falls 0.2 pct, Nikkei loses 1.3
pct
* Spreadbetters see European shares opening lower on higher
euro
* Kiwi hits one-year high after RBNZ leaves rates unchanged
* U.S. crude rises to 11-mth high, Brent hits 8-mth peak
* S.Korea's central bank surprises, cuts rates to record low
* Precious, industrial metals lifted by weaker dollar
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 9 Asian stocks turned lower on
Thursday, led by sliding Japanese equities, while a weaker
dollar buoyed commodities such as gold and crude oil.
Spreadbetters expected a lower open for Britain's FTSE
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC with a
stronger euro seen weighing on European shares.
The New Zealand dollar soared to a one-year high after the
nation's central bank kept interest rates steady as expected,
even as some in the market had wagered on a cut.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent after rising by as much as
0.3 percent earlier to a six-week high.
The Nikkei pulled back 1.3 percent, hurt by a
stronger yen. Financial markets in Hong Kong and China were
closed for holidays.
South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3 percent. The index
briefly rose to a 2016 high after the Bank of Korea unexpectedly
cut its policy rate to a record low 1.25 percent amid weak
inflation and stagnant exports. The BOK may also be looking to
cushion the economy as the government drives a major overhaul of
the struggling shipping and shipbuilding industries that could
see large job losses.
"Many expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates in
June or July but after the May (U.S.) jobs data a June hike now
seems impossible. The BOK probably thought taking action before
the Fed's rate hike would be safer," said Lee Sur-bee, fixed
income analyst at Samsung Securities.
On Wall Street, the Dow gained 0.4 percent overnight,
rising above 18,000 for the first time since April as a weaker
dollar lifted some commodity-related shares.
The greenback slipped 0.4 percent to 106.58 yen,
nearing a one-month low of 106.35 hit on Monday in the wake of
the jobs report.
The euro rose to a one-month peak of $1.1416, with
the latest uptick coming after the European Central Bank began
buying corporate debt for its bond purchase program in a bid to
boost the euro zone economy.
The New Zealand dollar was the region's outperformer,
rallying about 1.7 percent to a one-year high of $0.7148
after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held interest
rates steady while retaining an easing bias.
The kiwi surged as not all in the market had expected the
central bank to stand pat.
"We were surprised, we were calling for a rate cut. We still
see one so the next opportunity is August. A key reason for that
is persistent strength in the exchange rate," said Jane Turner,
senior economist at ASB Bank.
"The Reserve Bank is relying on a lower New Zealand dollar
to achieve their inflation target and based on where the
exchange rate is now, they're not going to achieve that without
cutting the cash rate further."
In commodities, U.S. crude oil extended overnight
gains to reach an 11-month high of $51.67 a barrel. In addition
to a weaker dollar, supply worries caused by a sabotage of oil
facilities in major producer Nigeria has boosted oil.
Brent crude rose as high as $52.86 a barrel, highest
since October 2015.
Spot gold advanced to a three-week high of $1,266.01
an ounce, while aluminium climbed to a one-month high of
$1,614.50 a tonne. Copper also inched higher.
