GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, bonds rally as Brexit vote looms

* Asian stocks wobbly as risk events loom
* European stocks also set for a lower start
* German, UK bond yields at record lows
* Gold, Swiss franc, yen favoured on Brexit uncertainty
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 10 Asian shares pulled
back on Friday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets
amid festering concerns over the June 23 referendum that could
see Britain exit the European Union.
European markets also look set to follow suit, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and
France's CAC 40 to open about 0.2 percent lower, and
Germany's DAX to start the day down 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.8 percent, but remains poised for a
weekly gain of 1.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei closed 0.4 percent lower, extending
losses for the week to 0.25 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.7 percent,
heading for a gain of 1 percent for the week. China is closed
for a holiday.
"There are concerns over Brexit as polls seem to suggest the
probability of Britain leaving Europe is rising," said Tatsushi
Maeno, managing director at PineBridge Investments.
"You can't buy risk assets under such conditions even if you
want to," he said.
Wall Street shares also pulled back on Thursday after three
days of gains, as a decline in the number of unemployment
benefit claims last week showed the labour market remains strong
despite May's unexpected drop in job growth.
The S&P 500 lost 0.17 percent to finish at 2,115.48,
but remained only about 15 points below its record closing high.
Global bond yields dropped to new lows and perceived
safe-haven currencies gained as investors fled to the safety of
bonds on concerns about Britain's referendum on European Union
membership on June 23.
"There are a number of different factors driving yields
lower and it started last week with the weak U.S. jobs data
pushing rate-hike expectations back," said Patrick Jacq,
European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
"For the euro zone, this was the only constraining factor
for lower yields."
The German 10-year Bund yield hit a record low of 0.023
percent on Thursday, and was last trading at 0.038
percent. The 10-year British gilt yield struck an
all-time low of 1.222 percent on Thursday.
The start of the European Central Bank's corporate bond
purchase programme also bolstered European bonds.
In Japan, the 10-year government bond yield
slipped to minus 0.150 percent, close to the record low of minus
0.155 percent seen earlier in the session.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield broke out of
the trading range it has been in since March to hit a
3-1/2-month low of 1.659 percent on Thursday. It last stood at
1.6782 percent.
The retreat in risk sentiment is proving a boon for gold,
which is hovering near a three-week high, and on track for a
second straight weekly rise.
Spot gold pulled back 0.3 percent on Friday to
$1,264.93 an ounce, after climbing as high as $1,271.31
overnight. It's up 1.7 percent for the week.
In the currency market, the decline in U.S. unemployment
benefit claims and weakness in other currencies supported the
dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six
peers. The index advanced 0.3 percent, extending gains
for the week to 0.2 percent.
The Swiss franc has gained 1.6 percent over the past five
days, its biggest five-day gain since March 2015, hitting an
eight-week high of 1.0886 franc per euro on
Thursday. It last stood at 1.08955, on track for a weekly
increase of 1.8 percent.
The low-yielding yen, which tends to be bought
back when risk appetite suffers, stood at 107.07 per dollar,
clinging near five-week highs of 106.26 set on Thursday, but
remains down 0.5 percent for the week.
The euro eased to $1.1295 from a four-week high of
$1.1416 set on Thursday, but is poised for a weekly decline of
0.6 percent.
The British pound slipped 0.1 percent to $1.4444,
having slipped from this week's high of $1.4664 touched on
Tuesday, and heading for a drop of 0.5 percent this week.
Although it has stayed 4.5 percent above its seven-year low
set in late February, investors are actively seeking protection
against a slide in the event of Brexit.
The cost of hedging against swings in sterling's exchange
rate over the next month soared, with sterling's one-month
implied volatility hitting its highest in more than
seven years.
Oil prices also stepped back after notching another 2016
high.
Still, persistent threats by militants against Nigeria's oil
industry and fear of more security incidents that could hit
supply limited losses in crude.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.7
percent to $51.60 per barrel, after having risen to as high as
$52.86 on Thursday, and looks set to record a 4 percent gain for
the week.
U.S. crude also slid 0.7 percent to $50.18 a barrel,
poised to end the week 3.2 percent higher.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)