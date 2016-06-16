GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asia stocks down, yen surges after BOJ refrains from offering more stimulus

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.9 pct, Nikkei sheds 2.6 pct
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 16 Asian stocks turned lower on
Thursday and the yen surged after the Bank of Japan refrained
from taking further stimulus steps, hours after the Federal
Reserve's own review had struck a cautious note on its policy
outlook.
The dollar was already under pressure after the Fed left
interest rates unchanged overnight and became slightly less
hawkish. While signalling that it still expected two rate hikes
this year, the Fed also said slower economic growth would crimp
the pace of monetary policy tightening in future years.
Spreadbetters expected Europe to follow Asia's lead and saw
a lower open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and stuck to its
optimistic view of the economy on Thursday, even as renewed yen
rises and slumping stock prices threaten to derail a fragile
economic recovery.
While the BOJ's decision did not come as a big surprise,
expectations that the central bank will take action next month
increased. But for now uncertainty over whether Britain will
vote to quit the European Union is strengthening the yen because
of the Japanese currency's safe-haven status.
"The Bank of Japan are in a pickle and more than most will
be really hoping that the UK don't vote to 'leave,' or USD/JPY
will be trading below 100 yen and they will have to do something
amazingly punchy just to stabilise assets," wrote Chris Weston,
chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
"On the other hand, even if the UK votes to 'remain' and
risk assets undergo some sort of relief rally, domestic
inflation expectations shouldn't pick up greatly and they may
need to ease in this scenario anyhow."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was last down 0.9 percent.
Japan's Nikkei hit a two-month intraday low and was
last down 2.6 percent.
South Korea's Kospi lost 0.8 percent and Hong Kong's
Hang Seng dropped 1.9 percent.
On the whole, investors were still cautious on worries
Britain may vote to leave the European Union, which saw U.S.
stocks fall for a fifth straight session overnight despite the
Fed's subdued view on interest rates.
While the U.S. central bank kept policy steady as widely
expected and lowered its economic projections, it did signal
that it still planned to raise rates twice in 2016.
However, the Fed's conviction appeared shakier with six of
its 17 policymakers projecting just one increase this year. Only
one Fed policymaker had done so when economic forecasts were
last issued in March.
"Although the Fed's projection tout two rate hikes, a rate
hike in July is highly unlikely, which makes it questionable
whether the Fed can raise rates twice in its three policy
meetings left by the end of year," said Daisuke Uno, chief
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
The greenback was down 1.5 percent at 104.400 yen
after hitting 104.320, its lowest since September 2014.
The yen also hit its highest level since January 2013
against the euro and a four-year peak versus the
Australian dollar.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.1272 after
gaining 0.5 percent overnight.
The 10-year Treasury note yield slipped to a
four-month trough of 1.545 percent and added pressure on the
dollar.
The recent bout of global risk aversion generated by Brexit
fears have boosted safe-havens like government debt, sending the
German and Japanese benchmark 10-year yields to record lows this
week.
The Brexit concerns also saw U.S. crude oil fall 1
percent to $47.52 a barrel, on track for a sixth straight day of
losses. Brent crude was down 0.8 percent at $48.59 a barrel.
Spot gold touched $1,301.40 an ounce, highest since
May 3, thanks to the Fed's seemingly more cautious approach to
monetary tightening. Higher interest rates tend to diminish the
appeal of non-yielding gold.
