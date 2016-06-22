GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up as investors hopeful Britain will vote to stay in EU

* All eyes on Britain's EU referendum
* European shares also set for gains
* Yellen cautious, says rate hikes hinge on hiring
* Pound's implied volatilities back on the rise
By Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, June 22 Asian stocks edged up
on Wednesday as investors were guardedly optimistic about a
"Remain" vote in Britain's make-or-break European Union
referendum, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious
tone virtually ruled out a July rate hike.
European markets were also poised for a positive start, with
financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Britain's FTSE
to gain 0.4 percent, France's CAC 0.5 percent
and Germany's DAX 0.7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei trimmed
its losses to 0.6 percent.
China's CSI 300 index and the Shanghai Composite
both advanced about 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang
Seng reversed earlier losses to climb 0.5 percent.
On Wall Street, U.S. S&P 500 Index gained 0.27
percent but was still below an 11-month high touched earlier
this month.
Fed chief Yellen said on Tuesday the central bank's ability
to raise interest rates this year may hinge on a rebound in
hiring that would convince policymakers the U.S. economy isn't
faltering.
"A couple of months ago, Yellen was cautiously optimistic.
Now she appears cautious while trying to be optimistic," said
Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
"Judging from her comments, a rate hike in July is
completely off the table. It is questionable whether the Fed can
have enough solid economic data to back up a rate hike even by
September," he said.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent against the yen to
104.57 yen, after a brief rally to 105.065 overnight as Yellen
expressed general optimism about the U.S. economy.
Yellen's more circumspect view on the future path of U.S.
rates comes as many investors remain on the sidelines ahead of
Thursday's British referendum on its European Union membership.
Polls in recent days showing rising momentum for the
"Remain" camp helped boost risk appetite in global markets and
have weighed on safe-haven assets such as German bonds and the
Japanese yen since Friday.
But many investors are shunning trading as the vote remains
too close to call, with an opinion poll published on Tuesday
showing the "Remain" campaign's lead had shrunk.
"We still have three polls on the U.K. referendum before the
vote, and another shift back to Brexit will see risk appetite
disappear in a jiffy," Bernard Aw, market strategist at IG in
Singapore, wrote in a note.
The British pound edged back to $1.4681 after
climbing to as high as $1.4788 on Tuesday, its loftiest level
since January 4.
The implied volatilities of the pound have also
pushed up from lows on Tuesday, reflecting investor anxiety over
a sharp fall in the currency in the event of Brexit.
The euro also slid to $1.12555 from this week's
high of $1.1383 hit on Monday, turning negative on the week.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday
that Britain's referendum was adding uncertainty to markets, and
that the ECB was ready to act with all instruments if necessary.
As investors grew more hopeful of a "Remain" vote, spot gold
languished, falling 0.5 percent to a near-two-week low of
$1,261.80 an ounce.
On the other hand, oil prices extended their recovery after
news of a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels for the week
ended June 17, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said. The
trade group's figures were triple the draw of 1.7 million
barrels forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Brent crude futures advanced 0.5 percent to $50.88
per barrel, after rising high as $51.10 on Tuesday, its highest
level since June 10.
U.S. crude futures' new benchmark August contract
rose 0.6 percent to $50.14.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri
Navaratnam)