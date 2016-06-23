GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, sterling skid as Brexit vote agonisingly close

* Risk assets retreat as results point to close call on
Brexit
* Sterling slumps 4 pct in broad selloff, yen rallies
* Plenty of risks remain, likely limiting longer-run
reaction
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 24 Global share markets shed early
gains and sterling tumbled in Asia on Friday as early results
from the UK's vote on European Union membership proved
unnervingly close, sparking a wave of profit-taking across risk
assets.
Sterling collapsed to $1.4475, having earlier
stretched to a high for the year at $1.5022. The euro
turned tail to hit $1.1324 and the yen recouped early
losses to stand at 104.90 per dollar.
Futures for Japan's Nikkei shed 1.1 percent from its
U.S. close, and EMINI futures for the S&P 500 were down
0.4 percent, having climbed 1.76 percent on Thursday.
Financial markets have been racked for months by worries
about what Brexit, or a British exit from the European Union,
would mean for Europe's stability.
Early opinion polls had favoured the "Remain" camp. An Ipsos
MORI poll put the lead at 8 points while a YouGov poll found 52
percent of respondents said they voted to remain in the EU while
48 percent voted to leave.
Yet a trickle of official results showed the margins were
nail-bitingly tight. Traders were particularly spooked by
returns from Sunderland showing a large majority for the "Leave"
camp and just a narrow win for "Remain" in Newcastle.
Safe-haven bonds immediately came back into favour, with
U.S. 10-year Treasury futures jumping 19 ticks.
Commodities likewise swung lower as a Brexit would be seen
as a major threat to global growth. U.S. crude eased 29
cents to $49.83 a barrel in erratic trade.
