GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling firms, Asian stocks wobble ahead of Brexit vote

* Latest polls show support for "Remain" in Thursday's UK
vote
* Investors remain cautious as UK voters closely divided
* Market regulators tighten risk management systems
* Various market volatility gauges flash amber
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, June 23 Sterling rose and Asian
stocks crept higher in cautious trade on Thursday though many
investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as the yen
and government debt as they braced for Britain's vote on its
fate in the European Union.
Sterling climbed to a six-month high against the dollar,
cementing an impressive 6 percent rise since last week as
investors squared short positions ahead of the referendum later
in the day.
European stocks are expected to open flat to slightly
higher.
While two opinion polls published late on Wednesday, a few
hours before voters were due to begin to cast their votes,
showed the "Remain" camp nudging ahead in the closely divided
campaign, trading activity in Asian hours remained erratic, thin
and cautious.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.2 percent. Many markets in Asia were flat
to slightly negative with China's main index among the
biggest losers. Japan's Nikkei was a notable exception
with the market up nearly 1 percent.
"Most people at this point expect a rise in the market" on
expectations the vote will favour Britain staying in the EU,
said Isao Kubo, an equity strategist at Nissay Asset Management.
"But you never know, and it will be clear by tomorrow so you
don't want to take new positions now."
Various market volatility indicators edged higher in the
run-up to the referendum. A volatility gauge for the Hong Kong
stock market has climbed to more than 25 compared with
around 18 at the end of December while the more popular VIX
index approached its highest levels seen this year.
Investors remained largely on the sidelines ahead of the
referendum as a closely fought vote meant any large positions
taken before the outcome was vulnerable to being stopped out. A
Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager poll last week found
investors' cash levels at their highest since November 2001.
Some investors such as George Soros expect the value of the
British pound to decline by as much as 15 percent from current
levels in the event of a British exit from the EU.
On Thursday, sterling was changing hands at $1.4798,
after hitting $1.4847, its highest against the dollar in 2016.
The demand for the perceived safe-haven yen remained broadly
intact with the dollar adding just 0.2 percent to 104.63 yen
, while the euro gained 0.6 percent to 118.67 yen
.
"It will be hard for the market to move until the poll
results are released. The pound obviously will take centre
stage. But other European currencies and particularly dollar/yen
also bear watching as the pair will reflect swings in risk
sentiment," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
Before the vote, exchanges and market regulators moved in to
tighten risk management systems. Singapore's stock exchange
said it has raised the amount of cash firms must
pledge to cover trading positions while central banks stood by
to pump in emergency cash.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.13430, while the
dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six
rival currencies, slipped 0.1 percent to 93.479.
Government bonds held firm with 10-year Japanese bonds
yielding 0.13 percent while the spread between 10- and two-year
debt also held steady at 95 basis points.
Crude oil prices rose after settling down more than 1
percent on Wednesday, after the U.S. government reported a
smaller-than-expected inventory drawdown.
Brent added 0.7 percent to $50.21 a barrel after
shedding 1.5 percent on Wednesday, while U.S. crude was
up 0.7 percent at $49.48 after giving up 1.4 percent in the
previous session.
Spot gold plumbed a two-week low of $1,260.36 an
ounce and was last down 0.4 pct at $1,261.24.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)