GLOBAL MARKETS-European, UK shares snap winning streak, silver surges

* European, UK shares snap 4-day winning streak
* Italian banks in focus again, sector down 3.4 pct
* Property firms, financials weigh on FTSE
* UK midcaps slide more than 2 percent
* Silver surges to near two-year high
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, July 4 The post-Brexit recovery across
European markets sputtered to a halt on Monday with major equity
indices lower and safe-haven demand for precious metals helping
the price of silver surge to near a two-year high.
Financial and commodities markets in the United States were
closed for the July 4 public holiday. U.S. stock futures
were up 0.1 percent in low volumes.
Europe's Stoxx 600 fell 0.7 percent and London's
FTSE 100 fell 0.9 percent dragged lower by weaker
financials and homebuilders' shares.
Earlier in the day, the Australian dollar recovered from a
wobbly start caused by political uncertainty post-election while
Asian shares and base metal prices rose, partly on expectations
of economic stimulus from China.
JPMorgan strategists warned investors against chasing the
rally in risky assets.
"We do not believe that we will see a sustained upmove.
Positioning is not washed out, market internals are not positive
and political uncertainty will linger," they wrote in a note.
Caution is likely to persist through the week with the Bank
of England scheduled to publish its quarterly financial
stability report on Tuesday, the June U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting minutes due on Wednesday and U.S. jobs data on Friday.
In bond markets, worries about the health of Italian banks
and some 20 billion euros ($22.2 billion) of bond supply in the
region this week combined to halt a post-Brexit tumble in
regional borrowing costs.
Italian banking index fell more than 3.5 percent
on Monday, while the European Central Bank asked Italy's Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena to slash its bad debts by 40
percent over three years, heaping more pressure on Rome and
Brussels to stabilise the Italian banking system.
Italy is in talks with the European Commission on devising a
plan to recapitalise Italian lenders with public money limiting
losses for bank investors, an EU spokeswoman said on Sunday.
UK POLITICS
Fears of an economic slowdown in the Britain have taken a
toll on shares of smaller domestically focused companies, which
have significantly underperformed export-oriented bluechips.
This continued on Monday with the FTSE midcaps index off
more than 2 percent.
Sterling came under pressure following poor data that showed
Britain's construction sector PMI survey suffered its worst
contraction in seven years in the run up to the vote to leave
the European Union.
The currency recovered some ground in late trading, rising
0.1 percent to $1.3284, still nursing its losses after
an 11-percent plunge to a 31-year trough of $1.3122 a week ago
following last month's shock Brexit vote.
The weekend's headlines were dominated by mixed messages
from the candidates seeking to replace David Cameron as
Conservative Party leader and prime minister, offering markets
little certainty about the outlook for the months ahead.
The euro was little changed at $1.1140 and was down
slightly against its Japanese counterpart at 114.27 yen
.
Crude oil prices extended gains from Friday's surge after
comments by the Saudi energy minister that the oil market is
heading towards balance despite signs of slowing demand in Asia.
Spot gold added 0.7 percent to $1,352.10 an ounce
after gaining 1.5 percent on Friday and about 9 percent in June.
Silver spiked 3 percent higher to $20.30 an ounce,
breaking the $20-dollar level for the first time in nearly two
years.
($1 = 0.8991 euros)
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Toby Chopra)