GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near 8-month peak on BoE rate cut hope

* Asia ex-Japan shares near 2016 peak, Nikkei closes higher
* Yen up on report Bernanke floated perpetual bonds to Abe
adviser
* Markets expect BOE, ECB, BOJ to ease, Fed to delay hike
* Oil rebounds after major sell-off on Wednesday
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, July 14 Asian shares hovered
near eight-month highs on Thursday as investors bet the Bank of
England will cut interest rates to ward off the risk of
recession following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Financial spreadbetters and futures also pointed to a higher
open for European stock markets, though U.S. S&P futures
were slightly lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent, hovering near the highest
level since November it reached on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei
closed up almost 1 percent, helped by a weaker yen.
The Japanese currency, which slid 3.9 percent over the first
three days of this week, dropped a further 0.8 percent to 105.33
to the dollar after Bloomberg reported former Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke had floated the idea of perpetual
bonds during discussions with one of Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's advisers in April.
Abe called for fiscal stimulus, expected to reach about 2
percent of GDP, following his election victory on Sunday.
Chinese stocks, however, were lower, with the CSI 300 index
and the Shanghai Composite both slipping 0.4
percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.2 percent.
U.S. stocks ticked up on Wednesday, just enough for the S&P
500 and Dow industrials to set record highs, with investors
expecting upbeat earnings to keep the rally going.
Wall Street shares have quickly recovered the losses
triggered by Britain's vote on June 23 to leave the European
Union, driven by solid U.S. economic data.
"Brexit doesn't mean a breakdown of the global financial
system after all, nor a major slowdown in the economies outside
the UK," said Koichi Yoshikawa, executive director of finance at
Standard Chartered Bank in Tokyo.
"Investor activity is slowing down after June 24 but
uncertainty is gradually easing."
Concerns that Brexit could disrupt European economies have
effectively taken a Federal Reserve rate hike off the agenda in
the near future, and boosted expectations of more monetary
stimulus from central banks from Europe to Japan.
Financial markets expect the Bank of England to announce a
rate cut later on Thursday. Governor Mark Carney has hinted he
may ease policy to cushion the economy from the Brexit shock.
The British pound extended gains to 0.8 percent to
$1.3258 on Thursday. Sterling climbed to this week's high of
$1.3340 on Wednesday as political uncertainty eased following
the appointment of Theresa May as prime minister.
But it ended the day down 1.4 percent from that peak after
May named leading Brexit supporters to key positions in her new
government, including former London mayor Boris Johnson as
foreign secretary, and attention shifted toward a possible BOE
rate cut.
"The Brexit vote appears to be having a psychological effect
as informal measures of consumer confidence have already fallen
precipitously," David Lafferty, chief market strategist at
Natixis Global Asset Management, wrote in a note.
"Having argued that Brexit may lead to recession, it may be
difficult for (Carney) to justify postponing a rate cut."
The euro was stuck in its familiar range and last
stood up 0.2 percent at $1.1115.
While the European Central Bank is expected to keep policy
on hold at its meeting next week, the euro's overnight index
swaps were pricing in further rate cuts over coming months.
Oil prices bounced back after losses of over 4 percent on
Wednesday that erased most of the previous session's gains, as a
run of bearish U.S. inventory data heightened concerns about a
global glut.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.9
percent to $46.69 per barrel.
The revival in risk appetite weighed on gold. Spot gold
extended losses to 0.6 percent, last trading at $1,333.71
an ounce.
