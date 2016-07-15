GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, Europe seen subdued after Nice attack

* Lower openings expected for European bourses after Nice
attack
* Dollar hits 3-week high vs yen after mostly upbeat China
data
* Crude oil futures give back some of Thursday's surge
TOKYO, July 15 Asian shares extended gains to
nine-month highs on Friday, on track for a solid weekly rise, as
better-than-expected economic data from China lifted risk
sentiment that was already buoyant after record highs on Wall
Street.
But European stock markets were expected to dip lower at the
open, while travel stocks could come under pressure after an
attacker killed 80 people in the French Riviera city of Nice
late on Thursday.
Financial bookmakers at IG and CMC Markets expected
Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX to open
0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down 0.4
percent.
"European markets look set to open lower on Friday, coming
off multi-month highs in the wake of the horrific attack last
night during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, France," Jasper
Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note.
An attacker killed 80 people and injured scores when he
drove a truck at high speed into a crowd watching a fireworks
display on Thursday night.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.4 percent, off intraday session highs
it hadn't reached since October, but it was still on track to
log a robust weekly gain of more than 4 percent for the week.
On Thursday, both the Dow Jones industrial average
and the S&P 500 closed at record highs.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter from
a year earlier, steady from the first quarter and slightly
better than expected as the government stepped up efforts to
stabilise growth in the economy.
Industrial output and retail sales also beat forecasts,
which helped alleviate fears of slowing momentum, though
fixed-asset investment growth slipped and missed market
expectations.
"The data showed the signs of stabilisation, which is very
encouraging," said Julian Wang, economist for Greater China at
HSBC.
"However, public sector investment and housing market are
slowing down. So the challenges still loom quite large in the
second half of the year."
China stocks wobbled, with the CSI300 index of the
largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as
the Shanghai Composite Index both down 0.1 percent in
choppy trading.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 percent, gaining more than
9 percent for the week with the tailwind from a weaker yen after
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a fresh round of
fiscal stimulus following last weekend's victory for his ruling
coalition.
Part of the yen's recent weakness was also due to some
investors' hopes that former U.S. Federal Reserve chair Ben
Bernanke's meetings with Japanese leaders this week would herald
the adoption of further stimulus policy, to help meet the goals
of the ambitious "Abenomics" reform plan.
"The amount of outflows from Japan year to date versus the
amount of inflows in the last two weeks, it's been a significant
reversal," said Logan Best, vice president of securities trading
at INTL FCStone Financial in Orlando.
"We're talking about billions of dollars being put back to
work, in the past week. I'm seeing significant buyers every
day," he said. "There's definitely some hope rekindled in
Abenomics."
News of the attack in France had lifted the safe-haven yen
in early trading.
"Initially, some U.S. short-term guys used it as an excuse
to test the downside and sell ahead of the long weekend in
Tokyo," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research
firm Global-info Co in Tokyo, referring to Monday's public
holiday for which Japanese markets will close.
The dollar added 0.4 percent to 105.70 yen, having
dipped as low as 105.05 earlier in the session. It subsequently
recovered to rise to a three-week high of 106.32 yen, and was on
track to gain more than 5 percent for the week against its
Japanese counterpart.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at 117.59 yen, up over
5 percent for the week.
The pound was up 0.4 percent at $1.3395, on track for
a weekly gain of 3.5 percent, after earlier rising as high as
$1.3481. On Thursday, the Bank of England surprised many
investors by leaving interest rates unchanged instead of cutting
to cushion the economic impact of Britain's vote last month to
leave the European Union.
Oil prices gave up some of their overnight gains in early
trading, after rising 2 percent on Thursday as traders covered
short positions after data showing weak U.S. fuel demand. The
bright signs of stabilisation in the Chinese economic data could
not offset concerns about a global supply glut.
Brent crude futures slipped 1 percent to $46.92 a
barrel, while U.S. crude also fell 1 percent to $45.23.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Additional reporting by China
bureau; Editing by Sam Holmes and Eric Meijer)