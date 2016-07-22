GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slide as weak results halt record Wall St run, yen holds gains

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.4 pct, Nikkei closes down
1.1 pct
* Yen strengthens after BOJ downplays 'helicopter money'
* Yuan climbs for 4th straight day
* Crude inches up after sliding overnight on supply glut
worries
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, July 22 Asian stocks dipped on
Friday after weak corporate results halted Wall Street's record
run overnight, while the yen held to large gains made after the
Bank of Japan governor downplayed the need for "helicopter
money" stimulus.
European markets are also likely to open lower, with
financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Britain's FTSE 100
to open down 0.2 percent, and Germany's DAX and
France's CAC 40 to start the day 0.4 percent lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent. It remained close to its
nine-month high seen on Thursday, and is headed for a fractional
0.1 percent gain on the week, ahead of the Group of 20 finance
officials' meeting in Chengdu, China, this weekend.
China's CSI 300 index and the Shanghai Composite
both slipped about 0.5 percent. The CSI 300 is poised
for a loss of 1.1 percent for the week, and the Shanghai
Composite 1 percent.
New Zealand shares continued their record-setting
trend, climbing 0.2 percent to hit a fresh all-time high on
Thursday. They're headed for a 2.2 percent gain for the week.
Shares in Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand
all closed at their highest levels in at least a year on
Thursday.
Australia ended at the highest point since Aug. 6,
2015, and Hong Kong set a 2016 high. All were trading
lower on Friday, but set to end the week higher.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 1.1 percent, dragged down
by the yen's 1 percent rally on Thursday. The index is still up
0.8 percent in a week in which it touched an eight-week high
thanks to an initially weaker yen and hopes of fiscal and
monetary stimulus.
In a BBC interview, recorded mid-June but broadcast on
Thursday, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out the idea of
using "helicopter money" - directly underwriting the budget
deficit - to combat deflation.
"Pretty much everything is on the table when it comes to the
next BOJ monetary policy decision on 29 July. Everything, that
is, except for outright helicopter money," Frederic Neumann,
co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote
in a note on Friday. "The case for more easing is evident, and
markets are expecting swift and determined action."
Japan is likely to miss its deficit-cutting target in 2018
because the government has delayed a sales tax hike by more than
two years, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday, citing an
unidentified source.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 105.68 yen after
coming off its peak of 107.49, its highest in six weeks, the
previous day.
The dollar index was also flat at 96.948, compared
with its four-month peak of 97.323 scaled on Wednesday.
The euro was steady at $1.1020. The common currency
had briefly risen to $1.1060 on Thursday after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi noted that growth and inflation were
moving along the path projected in June.
As widely anticipated, the ECB stood pat on monetary policy
on Thursday. But, despite Draghi's statement that more evidence
was needed before any decision, the bank kept the door open to
more policy stimulus, citing "great" uncertainty and risks to
the region's economic outlook.
The Chinese yuan rose against the dollar for a fourth
straight day, on track for its biggest weekly gain since April,
with traders suspecting state-owned banks of supporting the
currency.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.6669 per dollar, 0.3 percent firmer than the previous fix
of 6.6872. The spot yuan opened at 6.6715 per dollar
and strengthened to 6.6692, compared with the previous close of
6.6765.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday snapped
a nine-day winning streak, during which it hit consecutive
record highs, because of disappointing results from Intel and
key transportation companies.
In commodities, crude futures resumed declines after a brief
spell higher, extending big falls overnight. Data pointed to
record U.S. stockpiles of gasoline and other oil products, when
Iraqi crude exports are on the rise, heightening supply glut
concerns.
Brent crude reversed earlier gains to fall 0.3
percent to $46.07 a barrel after tumbling about two percent on
Thursday. It is headed for a 3.3 percent drop for the week.
U.S. crude fell 0.6 percent to $44.49 a barrel,
poised for a 3.2 percent fall in a week in which they touched a
two-month low.
The pull back in stocks and dollar gave gold a boost. Spot
gold jumped 1.2 percent overnight, but inched down 0.4
percent to $1,325.24 an ounce. Thursday's gains helped shrink
losses for the week to 1 percent.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather; Editing
by Sam Holmes and Eric Meijer)