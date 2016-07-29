CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip, Nikkei recovers, yen rises as BOJ disappoints

(Corrects headline and lead to show Japanese stocks recovered)
* Asia share index slips after touching highest since Aug
2015
* Nikkei recovers after earlier declines on ETF purchase
prospect
* Yen rises as scope of BOJ stimulus disappoints
* Europe set to open flat to higher
* Oil prices hit 3-month lows, WTI down 20 pct from 2016
peak
By Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 29 Asian shares slipped
after touching a near one-year peak on Friday and the yen
strengthened as the Bank of Japan's fresh stimulus measures
disappointed markets, although Japanese stocks recovered on
higher purchases of exchange-traded funds.
European markets are set to be positive, with futures
pointing to a flat start for Britain's FTSE 100, and
higher opens for Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
.
The BOJ doubled purchases of ETFs, but maintained its base
money target at 80 trillion yen ($775 billion) and the pace of
purchases of other assets, including Japanese government bonds.
The central bank also held at 0.1 percent the interest it
charges to a portion of excess reserves financial institutions
leave with the central bank, while saying it would thoroughly
assess the effects of negative interest rates and its asset
buying program.
"The fact that the Bank of Japan eased policy is
acknowledged, but it was just ETF buying, and the overall
impression was that it was not enough and investors were
disappointed," Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa
Securities, said.
"ETF buying has a direct positive impact on the stock market
but its decision to hold off bond buying hit the dollar-yen."
Japan's Nikkei, which swung between gains and losses
after the announcement, recovered to trade up 0.6 percent.
The index, which touched a seven-week high last week, was on
track for a 0.4 percent weekly drop, but a gain for July of 6.4
percent.
The dollar weakened 1.5 percent to 103.67 yen, its biggest
one-day decline since June 24, after the UK's decision to leave
the European Union.
Before the BOJ's decision, many investors warned of a big
chance of disappointment because markets have long expected more
stimulus, making it difficult for BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
to spring a surprise.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
pulled back 0.4 percent after hitting the
highest level since Aug. 11, leaving it on track for gains of
0.9 percent for the week, and 5.4 percent for the month.
Wall Street shares remained near all-time highs, with tech
heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon rising after
the bell as their earnings beat expectations
.
The stronger yen also weighted on the dollar index,
which slipped 0.3 percent to 96.425, putting it on track for a
slide of 0.5 percent for the week, but a gain of 0.3 percent for
the month.
European shares fell on Thursday, as markets
awaited the release of the stress test results on European banks
on Friday night.
The euro climbed 0.1 percent to $1.1084. It is up 1
percent this week, but poised for a 0.2 percent loss in July.
Elsewhere in markets, oil prices fell to fresh three-month
lows, with U.S. benchmark now down more than 20 percent from
this year's peak on growing worries that the world might be
pumping more crude than needed.
U.S. crude futures fell to as low as $40.95 per barrel
and were last down 0.5 percent at $40.92. It's set for a
drop of 7.5 percent for the week and 15.4 percent in July.
International benchmark Brent crude futures dropped
0.6 percent to $42.45. It is down 7 percent this week and 14.6
percent this month.
"Investors have become overly bearish on oil as U.S.
production and gasoline inventories continue to rise. We think
those concerns are unwarranted. Underlying demand in the U.S.
remains robust," ANZ bank said.
