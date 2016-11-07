GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce as optimism over Clinton grows; dollar strong

* U.S. stocks likely to snap big losing streak
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 7 Asian stocks bounced and the
dollar strengthened on Monday after the FBI said it stood by its
earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted
against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The news lifted a cloud over Clinton's presidential campaign
two days before the U.S. election, and boosted S&P 500 Index
futures by 1.2 percent, a gain that is likely to snap a
nine-day losing streak in the U.S. stock index - its longest in
more than 35 years.
European stock indexes were expected to follow Asia higher.
But volumes were thin, indicating many investors had already
taken to the sidelines ahead of the vote.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 0.8 percent. Leading regional gainers
were Australian stocks and Japanese shares with
gains of 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
"This will surely boost the chance of Clinton's victory.
Barring another unexpected scandal on her side, it looks likely
that she will win the race," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities in Tokyo.
"Given that the market had been slipping for nine days,
there will be short-covering."
The biggest winner was the Mexican peso, which has
acted as something of a bellwether of sentiment as Republican
Donald Trump's proposed policies are considered to be deeply
negative for the country. It rose to a 1-1/2 week high earlier.
Investors had been unnerved by signs of a tightening
presidential race between Clinton and Trump, whose stance on
foreign policy, trade and immigration has rippled through
financial markets.
Clinton is seen as a candidate of the status quo and her
policies are viewed as more predictable than her Republican
rival, a political novice.
The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that
no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a
private email server for government work, lifting a cloud over
her presidential campaign two days before the U.S. election.
However, despite giving a boost to Clinton's prospects,
investors are unlikely to make big bets given Trump's gains in
polls recently may not be entirely due to the FBI probe.
Initial results of the Tuesday vote are expected to begin
rolling out by Wednesday morning Asia time.
Indeed, despite the early bounce in risky assets, the market
undertone was noticeably cautious before the outcome with a key
gauge for market volatility, the popular VIX index at its
highest levels in nearly six months.
"When the dust settles, the focus will be shifted to the
long-term impact of the vote, whoever wins," said Wei Jianfei,
analyst at Zhongcheng Securities.
Markets are also expecting a U.S. Federal Reserve rate
increase next month after a government report on Friday showed
solid jobs gains and a rise in wages in October.
Elsewhere, Hong Kong property stocks tumbled after
authorities unveiled a fresh round of policy tightening measures
late on Friday to curb rising prices. A sub-index of
property-related shares was down nearly 5 percent.
In the currency market, the standout performer was the
Mexican peso, rallying 2 percent to 18.63 to the
dollar, hitting its highest level since Oct 26.
Another notable outperformer in early Asian trades was the
Australian dollar which jumped more than 1.3 percent
against the Japanese yen to 80.14.
The dollar rose more than 1 percent against the yen and last
stood at 104.44 yen, while the euro dropped 0.5 percent
to $1.10750.
"The dollar is being bought back on lessened prospects of a
Trump presidency. But so far it is not active buying, as Clinton
is likely to maintain a policy that prevents a strong dollar if
she is elected, and as economic prospects remain unclear," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities
in Tokyo.
Bond prices retreated with both U.S. and Japanese bond
futures falling as risk appetite surged across the board. U.S.
10-year Treasury futures were last down about 0.3 percent
Sunday evening in electronic trading.
Gold and silver prices, safe-haven assets
which are inversely correlated to risk, fell 1 percent each.
Oil prices rose, with traders citing opportunistic buying
following sharp declines in the previous week on the back of
weak fundamentals.
Brent crude oil futures were trading at $46.08 per
barrel, up 1.1 percent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures was up 1.3 percent at $44.63 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Shinichi Saoshiro in
TOKYO, Wayne Cole in SYDNEY and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)