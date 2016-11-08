GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up as nervous markets wager on Clinton winning White House race

* Nikkei surrenders gains as yen marginally stronger
* Europe expected to open little changed from Monday
* Mexican peso holds firm as Trump expected to lose
* Oil retreats as outlook dimmed by strong dollar, OPEC
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as
world markets braced for the outcome of one of the most
contentious U.S. presidential elections in history, with most
investors cautiously optimistic of a win by Democrat Hillary
Clinton.
European markets are set to begin the session little
changed, with financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting
Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 to open
flat and Germany's DAX to start the day up 0.1 percent.
The Mexican peso, which strengthened as the perceived
chances of an election victory by Republican Donald Trump has
ebbed, retained its solid gains from Monday.
"As markets head into the U.S. election, a final
recalibration of risk is in train," Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote in a note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.4 percent. But Japan's Nikkei
surrendered earlier gains to close flat, as the yen rose
following Monday's losses.
The dollar, which also advanced on Monday, edged slightly
lower.
Clinton's chances of winning got a boost on Sunday when the
U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said it stood by its July
finding that the democratic candidate was not guilty of criminal
wrongdoing in her use of a private email server.
That came after the FBI announced on Oct. 28 it was
reviewing additional emails relating to the server while Clinton
was secretary of state, triggering a selloff in global markets.
Clinton is seen by investors as offering greater certainty
and stability, and, until last week's stumble, had been seen as
the likely victor in Tuesday's presidential vote.
While polls last week showed Trump closing in on Clinton's
lead, at least five major polls on Monday showed Clinton still
ahead.
But investors remained wary, noting Britain's shock vote in
June to leave the European Union had defied most polls and
bookmakers' odds.
The election "is the largest 'known unknown' markets have
had to contend with since the global financial crisis," even
more than Brexit, Mixo Das, Asia equity strategist at Nomura,
wrote in a note. "The higher likelihood there is still that
Clinton prevails. Her slide in polling numbers appears to be
stabilising... and reports about a surge in early voting over
the weekend are positive for her."
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index ticked up 0.3
percent.
China's CSI 300 index index added 0.4 percent,
with relief over improving prospects of a Clinton win offsetting
bigger-than-expected declines in both imports and exports and a
smaller-than-forecast trade balance in October.
The MSCI World index advanced 0.1 percent,
adding to Monday's 1.6 percent gain, its biggest single-day jump
in almost 19 weeks.
On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average soared 2.1 and 2.2 percent respectively,
recording their biggest one-day percentage gain since March 1.
The dollar, which recorded its biggest one-day
increase against the yen in almost four months on Monday,
surrendered 0.1 percent to trade at 104.35 yen on Tuesday.
The U.S. currency was little changed versus the Mexican peso
at 18.5855, after sliding 2.3 percent on Monday, its
biggest one-day drop in six weeks.
The Mexican currency is seen as a proxy for bets on the U.S.
election because Mexico is considered most vulnerable to Trump's
trade policies as 80 percent of its exports go to the United
States.
The euro which retreated 0.9 percent on Monday,
was flat at $1.10435.
Crude oil futures were mixed as concerns about the stronger
dollar and doubts over OPEC's planned production cuts ate into
the broad revival in risk appetite.
U.S. crude slipped 0.1 percent to $44.87 a barrel,
after advancing 1.9 percent on Monday. Global benchmark Brent
rose 0.2 percent to $46.25, extending Monday's 1.3
percent jump.
As some caution returned after Monday's exuberance, gold
climbed 0.1 percent to $1,283 an ounce, erasing some of
its 1.7 percent loss from the previous session.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri
Navaratnam)