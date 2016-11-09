GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, Mexican peso, stocks topple as Trump closes in on White House

* Dollar dives as investors face risk of shock Trump win
* Asia shares slump, US S&P 500 futures skid in Brexit
re-run
* Investors fear economic, geopolitical uncertainty if Trump
wins
* Mexican peso hits life low as safe-haven yen and euro gain
* Markets sharply lengthen odds on Fed hike in Dec, bonds
rally
* Safe-haven yen and gold surge while oil slips
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 9 The U.S. dollar sank and stocks
plummeted in market mayhem on Wednesday as investors faced the
real possibility of a shock win by Republican Donald Trump that
could upend the global political order.
European shares looked set to follow with losses of more
than 4 percent as every new TV network projection in the U.S.
election showed the race to be far closer than anyone had
thought, sending investors stampeding into safe-haven assets.
Sovereign bonds, the Japanese yen and gold surged while the
Mexican peso went into near free-fall in chaotic trading.
"Markets are reacting as though the four horsemen of the
apocalypse just rode out of Trump Tower," said Sean Callow, a
forex strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
"Or at least 3 of them - it might be 4 when the prospect of
a clean sweep of Congress sinks in."
As of 0525 GMT, Trump had 244 electoral votes to Clinton's
215, with networks projecting the winner in 42 of the 50 states
and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 to win.
Several other key swing states were still too close to call.
U.S. stock futures dived 5 percent at one point,
worse than the carnage caused by the British vote to leave the
European Union in June that wiped trillions of dollars off world
markets.
Investors fear a Trump victory could cause global economic
and trade turmoil and years of policy unpredictability,
discouraging the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in
December as long expected.
Fed fund futures were even starting to toy with the idea of
a cut in rates next year <0#FF:> and it was possible the Bank of
Japan, the European Central Bank and others might be forced to
ease policy yet further.
South Korean authorities were thought to have intervened to
steady their currency, and dealers wondered if central banks
globally would step in to calm nerves.
Japan's top currency diplomat signalled Tokyo's readiness to
intervene if necessary as the surging yen threatened to snuff
out its fragile economic recovery.
"Lightning appears to have struck twice as Trump is set for
an unexpected victory, following the shock Brexit vote earlier
in the year," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the UK Investment Office
at UBS Wealth Management.
"For markets, what happens to Fed Chair Janet Yellen will be
crucial. The impact of her future will be felt globally," he
added. Trump and Republicans have criticised the Fed for keeping
rates low for so long.
The scale of the scare was clear in the Mexican peso, which
plunged more than 13 percent against the dollar in the
biggest daily move in two decades. There was speculation
Mexico's central bank would have to raise rates on Wednesday to
try and stabilise the currency.
The peso has become a touchstone for sentiment on the
election as Trump's trade policies are seen as damaging to its
export-heavy economy. The risk of a global trade war likewise
hammered currencies across Asia, with the Australian dollar
leading the rout.
The story was very different against the safe-haven yen,
with the U.S. dollar shedding 2.7 percent to 102.60 yen.
The euro jumped 1.7 percent to $1.1218.
MAXIMUM UNCERTAINTY
Asian stocks skidded, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan down 2.7
percent and the Nikkei off a savage 5.4 percent.
With voting completed in most U.S. states, the race was
still too tight to call in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and
New Hampshire, states that could be vital to deciding who wins
the presidency.
Markets had favoured Clinton as a status quo candidate who
would be considered a safe pair of hands at home on the world
stage. Analysts had no such certainty about Trump.
"With Brexit we had one bad day but this is different. This
is what's scary about putting the most powerful position in the
world in the hands of a man who many believe is temperamentally
unstable," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at
National Securities in New York.
"His tax cuts could open up a huge increase in the budget
deficit and his trade sanctions could interrupt world trade.
This could put us in a recession."
Sovereign bonds flew ahead, pushing yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes down 1.80 percent, from an early
six-month high around 1.8960 percent.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold climbed 3 percent to
$1,313 an ounce as the dollar slid.
Oil turned tail on concerns over the global economic
outlook. U.S. crude shed $1.09 to $43.88 a barrel, while
Brent fell $1.08 to $44.96.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri
Navaratnam)