GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks under pressure as dollar stays near 14-year high

* Divergence between emerging and developed market equities
grows
* Dollar eyes 14-year high; yuan falls to near 8-year low
* South Korea stocks and bonds under pressure on outflows
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 15 The U.S. dollar held near a
14-year high on Tuesday and Treasury yields extended their rise
as investors braced for stronger inflation in the United States
amid expectations of expansionary fiscal polices under Donald
Trump's presidency.
The combination of the two have derailed Asian currencies
and equities, particularly in South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia,
which have seen big inflows this year, especially after the
shock referendum vote by Britain to exit the European Union in
June.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was broadly flat after falling nearly 5 percent
since Trump's shock victory at the U.S. presidential elections
last week. European markets were expected to open steady.
Indian stocks and Australian shares led
regional losers with declines of 1.4 and 0.4 percent
respectively. Hong Kong stocks rose 0.5 percent, boosted
by expectations of strong earnings from index heavyweight
Tencent.
"People are already pricing in the Trump presidency and the
repercussions on their own economies," said Joseph Roxas, an
analyst at Manila-based Eagle Equities.
"The (regional) currencies are recovering, so the markets
are recovering as well after quite a long down period. We should
expect a little rally after such a big drop."
On a trade-weighted basis, the dollar index on Monday
vaulted above its January peak to hit 100.22, its highest since
early December 2015.
On Tuesday, it was steady at 99.922.
Dollar strength and rising U.S. yields have fuelled capital
outflows from emerging markets. Foreign investors pulled out 950
billion won ($812.52 million) from Korean stocks and pumped in
397.4 billion won ($339.89 million) into bonds between Nov.
9-14.
Analysts expect more gains for the greenback in the short
term, resulting in further headwinds for Asia.
Though emerging market equities have staged a comeback in
the third quarter, their performance has sharply diverged since
last week, putting developed equities comfortably ahead.
"The immediate driving force is the anticipated policy mix
in the U.S.," Brown Brothers Harriman analysts said in a note to
clients.
They said most economists are "focusing on either the higher
U.S. interest rates and a likelihood of a somewhat more
aggressive Fed tightening cycle, or the possibility of a
dramatically more stimulative fiscal stance. We see the
combination (the policy mix) as an exceptionally potent force
that will continue to propel the dollar higher."
Despite the general air of caution over Asian markets,
investors are eyeing some opportunities such as banking stocks
in Hong Kong which would benefit from any Trump-led deregulation
in the financial sector.
Some investors were also considering the Indian rupee, which
is relatively less exposed to any flare-up in global trade
protectionism than others.
In currency markets, the dollar was trading at 107.88 yen
after hitting its highest level in more than five months
overnight. The less volatile Chinese yuan plunged to its lowest
levels in nearly eight years to 6.8641 after a weak
fixing.
The dollar has been on a tear since Trump's shock victory
triggered a massive sell-off in Treasuries.
The large moves in markets has been stoked by expectation
that Trump's promised infrastructure spending and tax cuts will
spur higher U.S. growth, pushing up inflation as well as
borrowing costs.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since January to 2.23 percent on Monday,
while 30-year paper reached 3 percent.
Just two days of selling last week wiped out more than $1
trillion across global bond markets, the worst rout in nearly
1-1/2 years, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
In the oil market, Brent crude rose 1.6 percent to
$45.14 a barrel, while U.S. crude climbed 1.87 percent to
$44.13 on expectations of falling shale output.
