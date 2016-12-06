GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks post biggest daily gain in two weeks

* Euro stabilizes after volatile session
* Short dated U.S. Treasury yields rise on Fed view
* Gold falls as demand for safe-haven assets dims
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Dec 6 Asian stocks posted their
biggest rise in two weeks on Tuesday and the euro steadied as
investors judged the selloff after Italy's referendum to be
overdone, with robust U.S. economic data also helping sentiment.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
bounced 0.7 percent, its biggest daily rise
since Nov. 22, breaking two days of falls. Korea climbed
1.4 percent while Japan rose 0.4 percent.
European stocks are likely to open higher though gains may
be subdued as U.S. stock futures are in the red.
"Global risk sentiment roared back after falling prey to the
initial Renzi fallout and whatever negatives Italy creates for
the eurozone, yesterday was not the time for a euro implosion,"
said Stephen Innes, senior trader at online FX platform, OANDA.
Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrials
setting fresh record highs following a services sector report
showing further strength in the economy.
Services sector activity hit a one-year high in November,
with a surge in production boosting hiring, following on the
heels of Friday's employment report that showed strong job gains
last month.
The services news pushed short-dated Treasury yields higher
with two-year benchmark yields stabilizing near the 1.13 percent
level, not far from a six-year high of 1.17 percent tested in
late November.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 93
percent chance the Fed would raise rates by a quarter point to
0.50-0.75 percent next week, CME Group's FedWatch showed.
Financial shares in China weakened after the country's
insurance regulator suspended an unlisted insurer from selling
some products. This followed the country's top market
regulator's scathing comments over the weekend condemning
"barbaric" share acquisitions by some unidentified asset
managers.
With financials under pressure, both the
blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped,
significantly underperforming regional markets.
In foreign exchange markets, the euro steadied after
bouncing back from a near 21-month low set the previous day
after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was defeated in a
referendum on constitutional reform.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0751 but held on to
the bulk of the gains from Monday, when it ended up
strengthening about 1 percent on the day, bouncing from a low of
$1.0505 set after Renzi said he would resign.
The dollar held near a three-week low against a basket of
six major currencies as investors viewed recent strength
as overdone.
The Australian dollar dipped after the Reserve Bank of
Australia kept rates on hold at its monthly policy meeting but
struck a cautious note on the economy's outlook.
The Aussie was on the backfoot at $0.7460.
"The statement highlighted a mixed economy with caution
around labour, growth and inflation," said Su-Lin Ong, a senior
economist at RBC Capital Markets.
Oil fell, with U.S. crude down more than 1 percent at
$51.26 per barrel as investors judged that a 16 percent rally
since the OPEC agreement last Wednesday to curb production was
getting stale. Brent crude also stumbled.
Still, higher stocks and firmer short-dated Treasury yields
projected a more optimistic backdrop for risk appetite than
Monday when Asian markets plunged as investors worried the
euro-zone may be heading for a fresh crisis after the Italian
vote.
The lift in sentiment pushed the prices of relative
safe-haven assets such as gold and Japanese yen lower.
Spot gold fell by as much as 1.6 percent to its
lowest since early February at $1,157 an ounce, before bouncing
somewhat.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)