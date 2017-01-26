GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7
pct
* Spreadbetters expect European stocks to open higher
* Solid earnings, revitalised Trump trade boosts Wall Street
* USD sags despite higher yields amid US trade protectionism
woes
* Crude oil rebounds with dollar on defensive, gold drops
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 26 Asian stocks rose to 3-1/2-month
highs on Thursday, cheered by the Dow Jones Industrial Average
breaching the 20,000-level for the first time, though concerns
about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance kept
the dollar on the defensive.
Spreadbetters forecast European stocks would follow, seeing
a higher open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.8 percent to its highest since Oct. 11.
South Korea's Kospi advanced 1 percent, Hong Kong's
Hang Seng climbed 1.3 percent and Shanghai edged
up 0.2 percent ahead of China's week-long Lunar New Year
holiday.
Japan's Nikkei brushed aside a stronger yen to rise
1.7 percent.
"Today's excitement mainly comes from strong U.S. stocks
overnight, but people are also positive about Japanese
companies' earnings especially machinery manufacturers," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
The Dow closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first
time overnight as solid earnings and optimism over Trump's
pro-growth initiatives revitalised a post-election rally.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries were duly sold as risk aversion
ebbed and the benchmark 10-year note yield rose to a
four-week high on Wednesday. Subdued investor demand at a
five-year auction also hurt Treasuries.
The dollar, which often draws support from higher Treasury
yields, failed to follow suit. An index tracking the greenback
against a basket of major currencies slid to a seven-week
low of 99.793 on Thursday.
Unlike equities, the currency markets focused more on
Trump's trade protectionism and the negative impact it could
have on the dollar.
"The problem that the greenback is having right now is two
fold - first Trump has been talking down the currency and
second, his policies make foreign investors nervous," wrote
Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset
Management.
"Until the market comes to terms with the risk/benefits of
Trump policy, the dollar may have a tough time mimicking the one
way moves in stocks and bonds."
The dollar was little changed at 113.375 yen after
losing 0.5 percent overnight.
It had soared to a 10-month high of 118.660 in mid-December
at the apex of the dollar-boosting Trump trade, when the market
focus was on bets of more fiscal stimulus and reflationary
measures under the new administration.
The euro was steady at $1.0754 after gaining 0.2
percent the previous day. The common currency had risen to a
1-1/2-month high of $1.0775 on Tuesday against the struggling
dollar.
The pound extended its overnight rally and touched a
six-week high of $1.2663.
Sterling has drawn its latest boost from expectations that
British Prime Minister Theresa May's upcoming meeting with Trump
would pave the way for a rapid U.S. trade deal, which may offset
some of the damage from its looming divorce with the European
Union.
In commodities, crude oil prices bounced amid the dollar's
weakening after falling the previous day on data showing a build
in U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. crude was up 0.8 percent at $53.18 a barrel
after losing the same amount the previous day. Brent added 0.8
percent to $55.53 a barrel.
A weaker greenback tends to favour non-U.S. buyers of
dollar-denominated commodities like crude.
Gold was on track for a third straight day of losses as the
risk-on mood in the global markets reduced demand for the
precious metal.
Spot gold was down 0.15 percent at $1,197.96 an
ounce, pulled back from a two-month high of $1,219.59 scaled on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)