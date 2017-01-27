GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch down, dollar extends gains in light holiday trade

* Asia Pacific shares set to end week mostly higher

* European markets poised to open flat to lower

* Dollar higher but on track for a flat week

* Oil steady; gold heads for first weekly loss in 2017

* Mexican peso tumbles again vs the dollar

By Nichola Saminather

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.

European markets were heading for a quiet start, with financial spreadbetter CMC Markets predicting Britain's FTSE 100 would open flat and France's CAC 40 would start the day down 0.1 percent.

It forecast that Germany's DAX, which on Thursday closed at its highest level since May 2015, would open 0.2 percent lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 percent, with several markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. It was on track to end the week up 1.85 percent.

Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.3 percent, after data showed December core consumer prices fell at the slowest annual pace in nearly a year, suggesting inflation should pick up in coming months.

The Nikkei posted a 1.7 percent gain for the week.

Markets in China were shut for the Lunar New Year holiday, and will reopen on Feb. 3. Hong Kong shares barely moved on Friday, when the market closed at midday.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices hit life-time intraday highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rising 0.2 percent to close at a record high after breaching 20,000 on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged back down to end the day a touch below Wednesday's record close.

"U.S. stock markets tend to be a sentiment leader for world markets and in what's become a familiar pattern over recent years, the quarterly profit reporting season is supporting that sentiment," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote in a note.

"Around a third of companies in the S&P 500 index have now reported and overall earnings are ahead of consensus forecasts," he said.

The MSCI World index was steady on Friday. It hit a record intraday high on Thursday before ending the day about 0.1 percent below its previous close.

European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, lifted by Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Swiss biotech firm Actelion.

The Mexican peso tumbled about 0.8 percent against the dollar on Friday after the White House said the U.S. might impose a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a border wall between the two countries.

That followed Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's decision to pull out of a meeting in Washington after his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump tweeted that it would be better for the Mexican leader not to visit if his country wouldn't pay for the wall.

Trump's office later walked back the idea of a tax, saying that was "one way" of making Mexico pay.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against its trade-weighted rivals, was up 0.35 percent at 100.73 on Friday. On Thursday, it touched a seven-week low but closed up 0.35 percent.

The index is set to end the week flat, after market jitters following Trump's protectionist inaugural speech weighed on the dollar early in the week.

But since then, Trump's actions show "continuity from his campaign days, so the markets expect him to go ahead with the fiscal stimulus as well," said Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 115.14 yen, extending Thursday's 1.3 percent surge and putting it on track for a 0.5 percent weekly gain.

The prospect of higher U.S. inflation boosted U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to 2.5158 percent on Friday. On Thursday, they hit 2.555 percent, their highest level this year, before settling back down at 2.508.

The euro slid 0.15 percent to $1.06655 on Friday, adding to its 0.6 percent loss from Thursday.

In commodities, oil retained its gains from Thursday that were driven by the resurgence of risk appetites. But a jump in U.S. inventories this week capped its advance.

U.S. crude was little changed at $53.78 a barrel, after Thursday's near 2 percent surge. It is poised for a 2.6 percent weekly increase.

Global benchmark Brent eased 0.1 percent to $56.19, heading for a rise of 1.3 percent for the week.

Gold widened losses on Friday, its fourth straight session of declines, as investors dumped the precious metal for riskier, higher returning assets.

Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,182.30 an ounce, heading for a 2.3 percent loss for the week, its first weekly decline in five. (Additional reporting by Yuzuha Oka in TOKYO; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)