GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh

* Dollar up for 2nd day, claws back more of its recent
losses
* European shares down on banks as UBS results underwhelms
* Corporate M&A continues as Tesco snaps up Booker Group
* Bunds set for worst week since U.S. election as Trump
takes charge
* Investor flows continue to back reflation trades: BofA-ML
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar regained more ground
against a basket of currencies on Friday, while banks weighed on
European shares following underwhelming results from Swiss major
UBS.
The two-day recovery in the dollar follows its 4 percent
drop in the three weeks from Jan. 3 on doubts about how U.S.
President Donald Trump's policies will affect the currency,
particularly after he hinted at concerns over its strength.
The dollar index measuring its strength against a basket of
six other major currencies rose 0.2 percent to 100.54.
Trump suggested overnight he would push ahead with a 20
percent border tax on Mexico, dragging down the peso and
refocusing market expectations on his pro-business policies
which, along with healthy corporate results, helped stocks on
Wall Street scale new highs.
Some U.S. protectionism is seen as dollar-positive as it may
bring capital back to the United States.
Futures on the S&P 500 were pointing to a flat
open following the previous session's rally that catapulted the
Dow Jones Industrial Average above 20,000 for the first time.
"The (dollar) has experienced a powerful rebound
re-establishing post-U.S. election relationships between the
performance of risk assets and U.S. bond yields on the one hand
and the (dollar) on the other hand," Morgan Stanley FX
strategists led by Hans Redekker said in a note to clients.
Benchmark German bonds are headed for their weakest week
since the aftermath of November's U.S. election on Friday, as
Trump's first seven days in office fuel expectations of
inflation and growth-boosting policies in the world's biggest
economy.
One market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the
euro zone -- the five-year, five-year forward rate
-- climbed to its highest in over a year on Friday and is
broadly in line with the ECB's target of near 2 percent.
"Following the whirlwind first week of the Trump presidency,
the pace of the impact on inflation is once again being
revised," said Ryan McGrath, a bond strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald.
Investor flows continue to point to a preference for
so-called "reflation" trades, according to the latest weekly
data from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and fund tracker EPFR.
Funds investing in TIPS, which offer protection against
rising inflation, high-yield bonds and Japanese equities,
attracted inflows over the past week, the data showed.
"But the re-positioning feels grudging and flows have yet to
show big asset-allocation capitulation out of bonds into
stocks," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch strategists said.
European stocks were headed for a weekly gain of
about 1 percent, though they were slightly lower on Friday as
weakness in the banking shares weighed.
A fall in profits sent UBS shares down more than 3 percent
as investors locked in some gains following a strong rally in
financials stocks following the U.S. election. The European
banking index fell 1.2 percent.
In the UK, the FTSE was also slightly lower but
outperformed other regional benchmarks supported by merger
activity as leading supermarket operator Tesco snapped
a smaller wholesaler. Tesco shares surged 10 percent.
In commodity markets, oil prices gave up earlier gains as
rising crude output from the United States was seen offsetting
efforts by OPEC and other producers to prop up the market by
cutting supplies.
Trading was choppy however as volumes were lighter than
average with much of Asia closed due to the start of the Lunar
New Year holiday.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, were trading at $55.98 per barrel, down 0.5 percent
from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 0.2 percent at $53.67 a barrel.
