GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies

* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3
decades
* Euro, yen gained as Trump complains about devaluation
* Fed seen on hold amid much policy uncertainty
* Shares restrained by lack of progress on fiscal stimulus
* Apple stock up 3 pct after bell on strong iPhone sales
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 1 The dollar struggled to regain its
poise on Wednesday after the Trump administration accused
Germany, Japan and China of devaluing their currencies to gain a
trade advantage, adding to a risk-off mood that also kept stocks
subdued.
The U.S. currency suffered its worst January in three
decades after President Donald Trump complained that every
"other country lives on devaluation."
Just hours earlier, his top trade adviser said Germany was
using a "grossly undervalued" euro to exploit its trading
partners. The accusations drew rebuttals from German and
Japanese officials, but looked likely to run for some time.
"Suspicions that Washington may increasingly focus on the
value of the dollar were catapulted into the limelight," ANZ
analysts said in a note.
"The early policy implication is that dollar competitiveness
could have a prominent role to play in Trump's 'America First'
agenda."
The dollar did recoup some of its losses as the Asian
session wore on, edging up to 113.17 yen from a low of
112.08, though that remained well short of Monday's 115.01 peak.
The euro was firm at $1.0793, having been as high as
$1.0812 and a long way from Monday's trough of $1.0617. Against
a basket of currencies, the dollar inched up 0.2 percent
to 99.703, having ended January with a loss of 2.6 percent.
Japanese investors seemed relieved the yen did not rise even
further and nudged the Nikkei up 0.5 percent. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.1 percent in a quiet session.
Spread betters were tipping a modest early bounce for
European bourses, while E-mini futures for the S&P 500
were 0.1 percent firmer.
FED ON HOLD
Chinese markets were still on holiday but surveys from the
Asian giant showed manufacturing and services activity continued
to expand in January.
Exports from tech bellwether South Korea also grew at the
fastest pace in almost five years, another sign the global
economy had been on the mend before all the talk of U.S.
protectionism darkened the air.
Investors' hopes for a fiscal boost to the world's largest
economy under Trump have been tempered by controversial and
protectionist policies that have seen him suspend travel to the
United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The policy uncertainty only added to expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady when it
concludes a two-day meeting later Wednesday.
The setback for Wall Street has been limited so far.
While the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive
session, it still ended higher for the month. The Dow
dipped 0.54 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.09 percent
and the Nasdaq 0.02 percent.
Apple shares jumped 3.3 percent after the bell as
sales of iPhones beat expectations, helping lift Nasdaq e-mini
futures up 0.3 percent.
The retreat in the dollar also boosted a range of
commodities, with copper near two-month highs.
Oil was weighed down by ongoing high supplies despite an
OPEC-led production cut, though prices remained within a narrow
trading band. Brent crude oil for April eased 15 cents
to $55.43, while U.S. crude lost 8 cents to $52.73.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim
Coghill)