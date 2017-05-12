GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat, but on track for winning week

* Spreadbetters see firmer openings for European bourses
* Crude oil futures extend gains on hopes for output cuts
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000
level
* Sterling steadies following drop after BoE holds steady
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares were hobbled on
Friday by a downbeat performance on Wall Street though they
remained on track for weekly gains, while oil prices extended a
rally on hopes for output cuts.
Financial spreadbetters expect European markets to shrug off
Asia's gloom, and see flat to modestly higher openings for
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC 40.
"European stocks are still in the sweet spot of basking in
the removal of political risk in Europe for the time being,
though it is somewhat ironic that we could see a modest decline
on the week as investors take stock," said Michael Hewson, chief
markets analyst at CMC Markets in London.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
erased early slight gains and was down 0.2
percent in afternoon trading, shy of nearly two-year highs
probed in the previous session but still up 1.5 percent for the
week.
Australian shares skidded 0.8 percent, led by
financials, while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.7
percent as the Chinese central bank's move to inject funds amid
liquidity worries offered some solace.
"We've had a nervous twitch about China, over this week,"
said Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies.
"We've had a bit more of a regulatory overhang coming through in
the financial system."
China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk
assessments of lenders' new business practices, sources told
Reuters, as Beijing deepens its crackdown on shadow banking.
Earlier in the day, China's central bank injected fresh
funds through a medium-term lending facility while keeping a
tight rein on short-term funding in what appeared to be a
further effort to dampen speculative investment.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 0.4 percent,
as investors locked in gains after it came close to the
psychologically significant 20,000 milestone this week, above
which it hasn't traded since December 2015. It added 2.3 percent
for the week.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several large department
stores reported worse-than-expected sales drops while Macy's
released results for a dismal quarter, and political drama
in Washington continued to unsettle investors.
President Donald Trump ran into resistance for calling
ousted FBI chief James Comey a "showboat." The attack was
swiftly contradicted by top U.S. senators and acting FBI
Director Andrew McCabe, who pledged that an investigation into
possible Trump campaign ties to Russia would proceed.
The political turmoil tends to have a secondary effect on
markets because of its impact on investors' appetite for risk
and their expectations that the Trump administration will
succeed in passing tax reform and stimulus steps.
U.S. data on Thursday showed producer prices rebounded more
than expected last month, leading to the biggest annual gain in
five years and suggesting that inflation pressures were rising.
Combined with a tightening labour market, firming inflation
backs market expectations that the Federal Reserve is poised to
raise interest rates at its meeting next month. The central bank
has forecast two more hikes this year after a quarter point
increase in March.
But lower Treasury yields offset the dollar's upward
pressure. The benchmark 10-year U.S. yield stood at
2.382 percent in Asian trade, down from its U.S. close of 2.400
percent as well as a nearly six-week high of 2.423 percent
touched on Thursday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was flat on the day at 99.622
, but was up 1 percent for the week.
The dollar edged down 0.1 percent against the perceived
safe-haven Japanese currency to 113.78 but was up 0.9
percent for the week, while the euro added 0.1 percent to
$1.0866, down 1.2 percent for the week.
Dovish comments from a European Central Bank official
weighed on the single currency. Maintaining its ultra-loose
monetary policy for longer is the safer way for the ECB to avoid
an economic relapse, its vice-president Vitor Constancio told
Reuters on the sidelines of an ECB conference on Thursday,
signalling a change of tack was unlikely until the autumn.
Sterling was steady on the day at $1.2886 after
dropping to a one-week low on Thursday following the Bank of
England's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Policymakers indicated that rates were unlikely to rise until
late 2019.
U.S. crude oil futures added 0.1 percent to $47.89
per barrel, while Brent also rose 0.1 percent to $50.81.
Both benchmarks had risen for a second day on Thursday,
finishing up more than 1 percent at their highest respective
closing prices in a week as support grew for OPEC output cuts
following U.S. government data earlier in the week showing a big
draw in crude inventories.
Spot gold was 0.2 percent higher at $1,226.50 an
ounce, moving away from an eight-week low of $1,213.81 plumbed
on Tuesday.
