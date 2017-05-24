GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Aussie dollar, yuan down after Moody's downgrades China

* Investors weigh Trump's budget proposal
* Fed minutes awaited for monetary policy clues
TOKYO May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early
trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore
Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit
rating on China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.1 percent despite modest gains on
Wall Street overnight.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.6 percent.
The Aussie fell as much as 0.3 percent to $0.7455
while the yuan slipped to 6.8901 per U.S. dollar, 0.1
percent below late U.S. levels after Moody's downgraded China to
A1 from AA3.
Moody's cited the growing leverage in China for the
downgrade, and warned about slowing economic growth. China's
massive debt been at the centre of concerns among economists and
Beijing in recent months, and has roiled global financial
markets since late last year.
"The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that China's
financial strength will erode somewhat over the coming years,
with economy-wide debt continuing to rise as potential growth
slows," Moody's said in a statement.
Chinese authorities have stepped up regulatory curbs to
defuse financial risks and cracked down on risky lending
practises, with the central bank shifting toward more tighter
policy.
The U.S. dollar pulled away from recent 6-1/2 month lows, as
the release of President Donald Trump's budget proposal raised
hopes that his administration's policies would move forward.
Trump's first full budget plan calls for an increase in
military and infrastructure spending but also cuts in areas
including healthcare and food assistance.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped to get
tax reform passed this year, though this would not happen by
August.
"Of course we're not really sure of the details of the
budget plan, and what form it will finally take, but it has
given the market the perception that everything is moving
forward again, after recent distractions such as 'Russia-gate',"
said Mitsuo Imaizumi, Tokyo-based chief foreign-exchange
strategist for Daiwa Securities.
Political turmoil following Trump's recent firing of FBI
Director James Comey, who was overseeing an investigation into
possible links between the president's election campaign team
and Russia, had raised fears that his administration's promised
tax reform and fiscal stimulus would be derailed.
"Expectations that the Fed will hike next month are also
supporting the dollar. Though a hike is not a done deal, it is
still widely expected," Imaizumi said.
Investors awaited the minutes of the Fed's latest policy
meeting, scheduled to be released at 1800 GMT later on
Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was steady on the day at 97.346
, pulling away from its lowest levels since November
plumbed earlier this week.
The dollar added 0.1 percent to 111.84 yen, while the
euro was steady on the day at $1.1185.
Oil prices edged down after rising in the previous session
on expectations of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts. That
offset an impact from a White House proposal to gradually sell
half of U.S. petroleum reserves.
U.S. crude was down 0.1 percent on the day at $51.44.
Spot gold edged up slightly to $1,251.09 an ounce.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)