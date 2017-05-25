GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares race to 2-yr high as Fed signals no rush to tighten

* South Korea shares hit record high, Taiwan at 17-yr high
* Fed says prudent to confirm recent slowdown transitory
* Dollar index near 6 1/2-month low, bitcoin surges
* Oil at 5-week high ahead of oil producers' meeting
* European shares seen rising 0.2-0.3 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 25 Asian shares scaled two-year highs
on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to future
rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond
holdings.
European shares are also expected to gain, with
spread-betters looking to higher openings of 0.3 percent in
Germany's DAX and France's CAC and 0.2 percent
in Britain's FTSE.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 1.0 percent, hitting its highest level
since May 2015, and bringing its gains so far this year to about
17 percent.
The gains were led by South Korean shares, which
rose 1.0 percent to record highs. Hong Kong's Hang Seng
gained 0.8 percent to its highest level since July 2015 while
Taiwanese shares hit 17-year highs.
In Japan, Nikkei gained 0.5 percent.
Minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting showed
policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising interest
rates until it was clear a recent U.S. economic slowdown was
temporary, though most said a hike was coming soon.
"Their views seem to have changed considerably. In the past,
they had said the slowdown was transitory," said Daisuke Uno,
chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
The minutes also showed that policymakers favoured a gradual
reduction in its massive balance sheet.
Fed staff proposed that the central bank set a cap on the
amount of bonds that would be allowed to run off each month,
initially setting it at a low level and raising it every three
months.
Following the minutes, the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield
fell to 2.255 percent from Wednesday's high of 2.297
percent.
Fed funds rate futures are pricing in about a 75 percent
chance that the Fed will raise rates next month, moving down
from more than 80 percent earlier this week .
The spectre of a slower pace of policy tightening
underpinned share prices, with the S&P 500 closing at a
record high.
In the currency market, the euro traded up 0.1
percent in Asia at $1.1225, having bounced back from Wednesday's
low of $1.1168 and coming within sight of $1.1268, its 6
1/2-month high set on Tuesday.
The dollar stood at 111.63 yen, slipping from
one-week highs of 112.13 touched on Wednesday.
Those moves have pulled the dollar's index against a basket
of six major currencies down to 97.028, near
Monday's 6-1/2-month low of 96.797.
The Chinese yuan strengthened, hitting
its highest level in almost two months, on buying by major
state-owned banks in what some traders thought was a show of
strength a day after Moody's downgraded the country's credit
rating.
Mainland Chinese shares, which were briefly
unsettled by Moody's downgrade of its rating on China on
Wednesday, bounced back 1.6 percent.
"Credit downgrade wasn't a surprise after all given the
delay in structural reforms such as liberalisation of capital
moves. The Chinese economy looks set to grow more than six
percent, so there's no reason to be that pessimistic either,"
said Shuji Shirota, head of macro economic strategy group at
HSBC in Tokyo.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a five-week high of
C$1.3402 per U.S. dollar after the Bank of Canada was
more upbeat about the economy than some investors had expected.
Oil prices flirted with five-week highs as investors expect
oil producing countries to extend output cuts at their meeting
in Vienna later in the day.
Benchmark Brent crude oil rose 49 cents a barrel, or
0.9 percent, to $54.45. U.S. light crude was up 46 cents,
or 0.9 percent, at $51.82.
Both benchmarks have gained more than 16 percent from their
May lows below $50 a barrel, rebounding on a consensus that OPEC
and other producers will maintain strict limits on production in
an attempt to drain persistent global oversupply.
Elsewhere, digital currency bitcoin hit a fresh
record high, having surged 170 percent in about two months from
its March low.
Demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new
tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain
technology.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Additional reporting by Winni
Zhou; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)