GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St, euro stocks rally as dollar perks up

* Wall Street, European equities up over 1 percent

* Dollar index ahead more than 1 percent

* Crude oil rises as U.S. drilling slows

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Wall Street and European stocks rebounded more than 1 percent on Monday in rallies that, along with rises in the dollar and global oil markets, pointed to a tentative recovery in investor confidence.

Coming after another difficult trading day in Asia, U.S. equities bounced back from big losses last week, when the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero fanned worries about the health of the global economy.

Financial stocks outperformed. At mid-morning, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 189.61 points, or 1.16 percent, to 16,574.19, the S&P 500 had gained 21.21 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,979.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.97 points, or 1.1 percent, to 4,880.20.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 topped 1 percent even though Germany's DAX was stuck in neutral. Shares of car giant Volkswagen fell 19 percent after it was found to have cheated U.S. emission tests.

Investors cheered an unexpectedly clear election victory for the Syriza party in Greece on Sunday that boosted hopes its bailout program would stay on the road.

In Asia, at the start of the global trading week, equities markets sold off. Damage included 1.5 percent to 2 percent falls in Australia, Korea and Malaysia.

China was the sole Asian market to defy the region's downtrend on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite index up 1.9 percent and the CSI300 rising 1.75 percent.

Oil and metals markets also rebounded from falls at the end of last week, although emerging market stocks and currencies continued to struggle amid global growth worries caused by last week's latest postponement in a long-awaited U.S. rate hike.

"Generally, markets are a bit more positive today," said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets in London.

"The economic environment has changed since the Fed last hiked rates (in 2006). It is not just the U.S. central bank ... It is wearing the mantle of the global central bank, and markets are struggling with that."

The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on hopes the Fed was still on track to hike rates this year while the European Central Bank may ease further.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 1.15 percent.

The Fed's decision last week may lead other central banks, including the ECB, to ease further, said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

Investors should get a good explanation this week as to exactly why the Fed did not raise rates, with Chair Janet Yellen among a host of other officials due to speak.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell as U.S. equity markets rallied and two top Federal Reserve officials spurred sales of debt by suggesting that a year-end U.S. interest rate increase was possible.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 16/32 in price, yielding 2.189 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York)