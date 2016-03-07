GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent oil rises to 2016 high; U.S. stocks gain

* U.S. stocks up slightly in midday trading
NEW YORK, March 7 Brent oil prices hit a high
for the year above $40 a barrel on Monday after data showed a
smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles, helping
U.S. stocks extend recent gains.
Brent was last up $1.87 at $40.59, while U.S. crude
rose $1.58 to $37.50.
That lifted shares of energy stocks, which led gains in the
S&P 500. The energy index climbed 1.5 percent. Biotechs
also rallied, helping to support the broader market.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.23 points,
or 0.38 percent, to 17,072, the S&P 500 had gained 3.86
points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,003.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
had added 9.78 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,726.80.
MSCI's all-country world stock index edged
up 0.2 percent. In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300
index provisionally closed down 0.3 percent.
The euro tumbled against the dollar before Thursday's ECB
meeting at which policymakers are expected to cut interest rates
further into negative territory.
The euro was 0.5 percent lower at $1.0950 and down
0.7 percent at 124.34 yen. The U.S. dollar index
was down 0.2 percent.
"The U.S. economy is doing relatively well. The dollar will
likely hang on to its gains right now," said Sireen Harajli,
currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
In the U.S. bond market, U.S. Treasury yields rose in
volatile trading as traders increased bets the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates this year in the wake of a strong
February jobs report and ahead of a ECB meeting.
Friday's payrolls data showed 242,000 jobs were created
last month and assuaged fears the U.S. economy could be headed
into recession. It also revived prospects of further Federal
Reserve interest rate hikes this year, something markets had
priced out.
The benchmark 10-year note's yield rose to 1.918 percent,
its highest in just over a month. It was last down 9/32 in price
to yield 1.9127 percent, up from 1.883 percent late on Friday.
