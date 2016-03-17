GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dives as Fed pulls in rate hike horns

* Dollar falls hard as Fed scales back rate hike
expectations
* World shares hit highest since start of year
* European shares swoon as exporters wince at higher euro
* US crude rises to 3-mth high, suppliers agree to meet on
output
* Commodity currencies higher, Aussie hits 8-mth peak
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 17 The dollar tumbled on Thursday,
lifting world shares to their highest level of the year, after
the Federal Reserve scaled down its own expectations of the
number of U.S. rate hikes likely over the next nine months.
The Fed, via its 'dot plot' system, which charts what rate
moves policymakers expect, effectively chopped those forecasts
in half, from four hikes to two in a nod to the "global risks"
casting a cloud over the world's largest economy.
It was a signal that triggered a slump in the dollar and a
surge in risk appetite that rolled from Wall Street to Asia and
then into Europe, although shares there, especially exporters
winced as the euro jumped.
London was off a modest 0.2 percent bolstered by a
near 5 percent jump in mining firms, but Frankfurt and
Paris were down 1.8 and 1.6 percent and Wall Street was
expected to open down too having hit a 2016 high on Wednesday.
Commodity markets continued to cheer however. Brent oil
jumped above $41 a barrel as a number of large producers also
nailed down a date for an output freeze meeting. Industrial
metals such s copper saw their biggest rise in two
weeks.
But it was the currency markets that really grabbed the
attention as the dollar sank to 1-1/2 year and one-month lows
against yen and the euro respectively, and
emerging market and oil and commodity-linked currencies surged.
"Risk is thoroughly on," said Societe Generale global head
of currency strategy Kit Juckes. "All the chit-chat was that
they (the Fed) were going to be hawkish, and they weren't."
"The dollar is obviously the loser, but it's good for
shares, it's good for oil, and good for debt too, I would say."
World growth concerns, particularly regarding China, have
rattled markets through much of this year, and this was seen to
have influenced the Fed's shift in position as it cited the
"global risks" facing the U.S. economy.
The dollar showed was showing no sign of stabilising as U.S.
trading began, having sliced all the way down to 110.77 yen and
catapulted the euro above $1.13 for the first time since
mid-January.
Currency traders were suddenly betting the greenback rather
than the euro will be heading south and
commodity-linked currencies rose strongly as products such as
oil and iron ore also soared on Fed hopes.
The Australian dollar, which had already jumped 1.2 percent
overnight, caught a fresh lift from an upbeat local jobs report
and rose to an eight-month high of $0.7620.
The Canadian dollar was firm at just under C$1.30 to the
U.S. dollar after rallying nearly 2 percent to a
four-month peak of C$1.3094 overnight.
SURGING EMERGING
Despite Europe's reversal, MSCI's 46-country All
World share index climbed over 0.8 percent on
the day to reach its highest since Jan 4., the opening trading
day of 2016 for most major markets.
For emerging markets, the news was even better as a more
than 2 percent surge took the volatile asset class's stocks
to their highest since mid-December and currencies and
debt rallied too.
One outlier was South Africa, though, ahead of a meeting of
its central bank after another week in which the rand has been
hammered by political worries.
In the latest twist, South Africa's deputy finance minister
received a death threat shortly before he publicly accused a
wealthy family with links to President Jacob Zuma of offering
him the job of finance minister, a newspaper said on Thursday.
Zuma has previously said his ties with the family are
above-board. His office was not immediately available to
comment, although he is due to answer questions in parliament on
Thursday.
The Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and
South Korean won all rose more than 1 percent against the
dollar as a clutch of Asian currencies hit multi-month peaks.
"In the past, when the dollar weakened after the Fed was
dovish, the dollar weakness lasted for maybe about three to four
months," said Tan Teck Leng, FX strategist for UBS chief
investment office Wealth Management in Singapore.
"But is this the end of the strong dollar? We don't think
so," he said, adding that the Fed could start sounding hawkish
again around June and July to pave the way for a rate rise,
possibly in September.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed to a two-month high as Australian stocks
added 1 percent, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.9
percent and Shanghai was up 1 percent.
The jump in the yen meant Japan's Nikkei lost out
though, as it closed down 0.2 percent.
Oil prices, the other main driver of global market sentiment
in recent months, rose to a three-month peak of $39.54 a barrel
after surging nearly 6 percent overnight. Brent
was up 95 cents at $41.27 a barrel.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded up 1.5 percent at $5,065 a tonne. A weaker greenback
tends to favour commodities traded in dollars by making them
cheaper for non-U.S. buyers.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle)