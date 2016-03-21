GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe shares fall before oil recovers, Wall St to dip at open

* Wall St set to slip as oil, miners weigh on Europe
* Oil edges up after fall on raised rig count
* Sterling slides as minister resignation raises split
concerns
* Dollar edges up after falling last week on dovish Fed
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, March 21 A stronger dollar and weaker
oil prices weighed on European shares on Monday, though gains in
Chinese equities and a benign U.S. interest rate outlook
brightened investors' mood.
At the start of a week shortened by the Easter break, the
pan-European FTSEurofirst stock index moved in and out
of positive territory after Asian shares eked out small gains.
U.S. shares looked set to open marginally lower, according
to index futures .
Brent crude fell more than half a dollar a barrel
early in the day as a rise in the number of active oil rigs
highlighted the supply glut that saw prices fall from above $100
in mid-2014 to lows around $27 earlier this year.
Losses were later reversed and it last traded at $41.29, 9
cents higher on the day and up 50 percent from 2016 lows.
"Dollar strength that might reverse and a production freeze
that might turn out to be an empty vessel are not the strongest
foundations on which to be long oil at $40 a barrel," PVM Oil
Associates' David Hufton said.
The dollar, recovering further after falling last week when
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers revised down the number of
times they expect to raise interest rates this year to two from
four, edged up against a basket of currencies.
Sterling was a notable faller in the currency market.
Traders cited concerns over splits in the ruling Conservative
Party over last week's budget and a referendum on Britain's
European Union membership, after a pro-"Brexit" minister quit on
Friday over spending cuts.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent. While
shares in oil and gas companies and basics resources
firms were both down 1.6 percent, Telecom Italia was a
standout gainer, rising 3.8 percent after the company said Chief
Executive Officer Marco Patuano was stepping down.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.1 percent after entering positive
territory for the first time this year on Friday. However,
shares in Australia and South Korea fell.
Chinese stocks rose. The CSI 300 index of the
largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed up 2.4
percent while the Shanghai Composite gained 2.2 percent.
China's state margin lender, the China Securities Finance
Corp, said it would resume some short-term lending after
suspending parts of its business 18 months ago. It also cut
brokerages' borrowing costs.
"It's a clear signal that regulators are ready to provide
the market with easier, and cheaper funding," said Wang Yu,
analyst at Pacific Securities.
Top Chinese officials said on Sunday the economy was showing
signs of improvement while capital outflows from the country
were moderating.
Perceptions of how Chinese authorities are handling an
economic slowdown have been big drivers of financial markets in
recent months, along with gyrations in the oil price and the
outlook for U.S. interest rates.
EURO TICKS UP
The euro < EUR=> strengthened 0.1 percent to $1.1275 while
the yen held steady at 111.39 per dollar.
Sterling fell 0.6 percent to $1.4393, pummeled after
the resignation of eurosceptic Work and Pensions Secretary Iain
Duncan Smith heightened worries over divisions in Prime Minister
David Cameron's government before the June 23 referendum.
"Sterling does not normally react strongly to UK politics so
this is probably due to Brexit," said Richard Benson, head of
portfolio investment at currency managers Millennium Global in
London. "The referendum is just making people focus on issues
like this a lot more."
Yields on low-risk German government bonds fell. Ten-year
yields were last down 1.5 basis points at 0.21 percent.
Gold fell as the dollar held firm. It last traded at
$1,245.66 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong,
Patrick Graham and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Catherine
Evans)