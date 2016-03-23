GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed speak pushes dollar higher, Europe shares in black

(Recasts after European markets open)

* Dollar on track for strongest week in a month

* European stocks recover after Brussels attacks

* Sterling hit by Brexit concerns

* Credit Suisse cost cuts help shares

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, March 23 The dollar crept towards its strongest week in a month on Wednesday as markets rethought the outlook for U.S. interest rates after a series of Fed officials encouraged expectations of at least two more quarter point rises this year.

The optimism that implies about the outlook for economic growth, allied to some solid sentiment surveys on Tuesday and a positive reaction to cost cuts by banking giant Credit Suisse, helped European stock markets into the black.

Oil prices, however, were around 1 percent lower and the risks that a stronger dollar and higher Federal Reserve rates bring for the developing world helped end a five-day winning streak for emerging market stocks.

U.S. futures pointed to a flat opening on Wall Street.

"Market pricing for Fed tightening continues to tentatively rebuild," strategists from French bank BNP Paribas said in a note to clients.

"Our expectation, however, is that the risk environment will ultimately be unable to sustain pricing for a series of Fed tightenings."

Last week the Fed cut in half the number of rate hikes it predicts for the rest of this year, weakening expectations for a move in either April or June.

But in the past two days several officials have shored up the case for pushing on regardless of the volatility that has gripped financial markets this year.

Importantly, comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans suggested market pricing for just one more hike this year falls short of what one of the least aggressive supporters of tighter policy thinks is appropriate.

The dollar was up a quarter of a percent against the basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength and by more half a percent against commodities-linked units like the Australian and New Zealand dollars, South African rand and Norwegian crown.

STOCKS UP

A handful of firmer-than-expected readings of business sentiment in Europe on Tuesday had already helped markets resist deeper falls following the bomb attacks in Brussels.

A shakier tone in Asia swiftly gave way to gains for German, French and British stocks, helped by a vote of approval for cost cuts announced by one of Switzerland's two big international banks, Credit Suisse.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent.

"A sign of resilience and perhaps a degree of pent-up tolerance to such tragic events has led to a flat to mildly positive opening in Europe," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group.

"(But) I would not say that risk is definitively back on."

Britain's pound was the bigger loser among major currencies after the Brussels attacks, hit by concern that it would bolster the campaign for a vote to leave the European Union in June's "Brexit" referendum.

It was back on the defensive against the dollar on Wednesday and derivatives allowing investors to insure themselves against sharp moves in sterling exchange rates ahead of that vote reached their highest since 2010 elections. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)