GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls after Qatar meeting disappoints; stocks up

* Oil pressured by failure of efforts to curb supply
* Nikkei skids as investors assess Kumamoto quake impact
* Some signs of recovery in European trade
* U.S. stocks slightly higher in late morning trade
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 18 Oil prices slumped on Monday
after producers failed to agree on a plan to curb global supply
at a meeting in Qatar, while world stock markets edged higher.
Wall Street and European stocks rebounded modestly after
earlier losses spurred by the failure of major oil-producing
nations to agree on an output freeze in an oversupplied world
market.
Health care shares led the advance on the U.S. benchmark S&P
500 index, while shares of International Business Machines
climbed 0.6 percent ahead of its results.
The decline in oil prices damped down a more optimistic tone
that had prevailed for much of the past week.
Some 18 oil-exporting nations, including OPEC members, had
gathered in Doha, the capital of Qatar, over the weekend in an
attempt to agree to stabilize output at January levels until
October 2016. The pact fell apart after Saudi Arabia demanded
that Iran join in.
Brent crude futures fell 0.6 percent to $42.82 per
barrel, while benchmark U.S. crude futures dropped below
$40 and were last down 1.6 percent at $39.71.
Concerns over the possible economic impact of falling oil
prices, weak growth in China and disappointing corporate results
have dogged investors for much of the year so far.
On Wall Street, energy shares climbed despite lower oil
prices and the market extended recent gains.
"This is definitely negative news for the energy sector, but
it seems the index can still hang on there," said Zhiwei Ren,
managing director and portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset
Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.71 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 17,955.17, the S&P 500 had gained
7.73 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,088.46 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 13.21 points, or 0.27 percent, to
4,951.43.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was
little changed. In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300
index was up 0.3 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa index was also flat after a vote to
impeach President Dilma Rousseff that looked set to force her
from office after 13 years of leftist Workers Party
rule.
In Japan, the Nikkei tumbled more than 3 percent after a
devastating earthquake in the southwest of the country, with
shares of Sony Corp, which has a plant in the Kumamoto
area at the center of Saturday's quake, falling almost 7
percent. U.S.-listed shares of Sony fell 0.6 percent.
Toyota Motor Corp tumbled 4.8 percent after it
suspended production across Japan due to quake-related
disruptions to its supply chain.
The U.S. dollar edged higher against the yen, and commodity
currencies pared losses, after traders viewed a strike by
Kuwaiti oil and gas workers as supportive of oil prices and
anticipated low volatility this week.
The dollar was last up 0.07 percent against the yen at
108.81 yen after slumping to a session low pf 107.81 yen,
near a 17-month low of 107.61 yen touched a week ago.
U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly despite falling oil
prices amid a dearth of major economic releases this week.
Investors were focused on an impending Federal Reserve meeting
next week.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 1.77 percent, up from 1.75 percent on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Danilo
Masoni in Milan, Joshua Hunt in Tokyo; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)