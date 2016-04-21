GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips after ECB meeting, oil down, stocks steady

* U.S. stocks little changed in late morning NY trade
* Euro slips against U.S dollar after ECB meeting
* Oil prices ease on oversupply and stronger dollar
* Focus turning to Fed meeting next week
(Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline from
LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 21 The euro turned lower against
the U.S. dollar on Thursday after ECB president Draghi pledged
to keep monetary policy loose, while oil prices slipped on
further evidence of oversupply and a stronger dollar.
U.S. stocks were little changed following mixed earnings
from companies including Verizon Communications, which
fell 2.5 percent after it said a strike by its wireline workers
was expected to hurt earnings in the current quarter.
FOCUS MOVES TO FED
The euro fell as traders looked past the European Central
Bank meeting and weighed the potential for a more hawkish
Federal Reserve next week, while the yen gained.
"There's a risk that the Fed could signal a stronger chance
of a June rate rise than markets currently expect," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
CME Fed funds futures contracts on Thursday suggested
traders were pricing in just a 21 percent chance of a Fed
interest rate hike in June, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
The euro was down 0.12 percent against the U.S.
dollar $1.1280 late morning.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi brushed off
German criticism of his ultra-loose monetary policy and vowed to
use all the tools at his disposal for "as long as needed."
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, was last up 0.20
percent at 94.682.
Crude oil prices were lower after market data vendor
Genscape reported a build of more than 840,000 barrels in U.S.
crude in the four days to April 19 at the Cushing, Oklahoma
delivery point, traders who saw the data said.
U.S. crude oil prices slide slid 48 cents to $43.70 a
barrel. In London, Brent crude was down 55 cents, or 1.2
percent, at $45.25 a barrel late morning.
Despite Thursday's slide, crude oil prices are up about 40
percent from multi-year lows hit seen in January.
US STOCKS PONDER MIXED EARNINGS
Wall Street stocks were little changed on Thursday morning
after a raft of mixed quarterly earnings and the slide in oil
prices kept investors on the sidelines.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 0.12 percent to 18,073.98, the S&P 500 lost 0.06
percent to 2,101.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.27
percent to 4,961.55.
Expectations for first-quarter earnings are dismally low
though, with S&P 500 index companies expected to post a 7.2
percent fall in profit on average, and a 1.4 percent decline in
revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The market has a singular focus to retake the old highs set
back in May last year," said Sam Stovall, U.S. equity strategist
at S&P Global Market Intelligence in New York.
"Right now, it's probably just taking a little breather
because it has come so far so fast, but I still see the market
moving up and attempting to get back to breakeven."
The MSCI world stock index hit its highest level in almost
five months early Thursday before trading flat,
while European shares were down 0.4 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields rose to more than three-week highs as
oil prices held firm and investors focused on supply of
government and corporate debt and next week's Fed policy
meeting.
Heavy corporate debt supply and the scheduled $16 billion
sale of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)
on Thursday added to pressure on the government bond market.
"There's still some uncertainty for the fixed income
markets, and given the FOMC meeting next week and the TIPS
supply I think you've seen people get a bit more cautious," said
Gary Pollack, head of fixed income trading at Deutsche Bank
Private Wealth Management in New York.
Ten-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.87
percent, up from 1.85 percent on Wednesday.
