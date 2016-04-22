GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen tumbles on renewed rate cut talk

* BOJ negative rate talk weakens yen
* Shares fall but head for weekly gains
* Oil prices steady as producers take advantage of recovery
* Disappointing earnings from U.S. blue chips weigh on
markets
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 22 Speculation that the Bank of
Japan could effectively start paying banks to borrow its cash
caused the yen to tumble on Friday and gave government bonds a
lift after a second bruising week in a row.
Disappointing earnings reports from some of the world's
biggest tech companies and fresh emission-test troubles for
Europe's auto makers meant a low-key day at the end of a
positive week for the world's main stock markets.
Wall Street, which is back near record highs, was set
to reopen virtually flat. Traders were looking over General
Electric and Honeywell earnings and waiting on manufacturing
data, after lacklustre numbers from Google's parent wiped $32
billion off its value on Thursday .
Euro zone business data earlier had showed an unexpected
slowdown in April. Meanwhile, the bloc's finance
chiefs met in Amsterdam to discuss whether Greece was making the
necessary progress. The head of the International
Monetary Fund said it wasn't.
The big market move come from Japan though. A Bloomberg
report that the central bank might go further with negative
interest rates caused the yen to fall more than 1 percent, to
110.34 yen per dollar and 124.93 to the euro.
The Bank of Japan, which meets next week, has two lending
facilities. One offers banks zero-interest funding for loans to
companies in high-growth industries and one provides
zero-interest long-term funds to banks that increase lending
more generally.
The BOJ would consider applying negative rates on both
facilities, Bloomberg reported - paying commercial banks to
accept funding.
"That puts a different light on the BOJ meeting and suggests
they might be more creative than the markets had given them
credit for," said Rabobank FX strategist Jane Foley. "Clearly we
have seen the yen suffer on the back of that."
The Federal Reserve also meets next week. Healthy markets
and reassuring data over the past month have left many investors
wondering whether they might have been too quick in pricing out
an increase in U.S. rates this year.
Manufacturing purchasing manager data in the U.S. due at
1345 GMT will provide the latest fodder for that debate after a
rebound in ISM figures this week.
German Bund and U.S. Treasury yields
were on course for weekly gains, although they slipped on Friday
in reaction to the BOJ talk.
The bond market has also been tracking oil prices because of
their impact on inflation, and crude is up by more than
two-thirds from its $27 a barrel low in January.
CAR PROBLEMS
European shares were down 0.3 percent ahead of the U.S.
open.
Car stocks fell as Daimler said it was
investigating its U.S. emissions and PSA Peugeot Citroen
said it had been raided by French anti-fraud
investigators over its emissions.
In Asia, the BOJ speculation helped Tokyo's Nikkei
end the day up 1.2 percent at an 11 1/2-week high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.8 percent, mostly as traders cashed in
on the 5 1/2-month high reached on Thursday.
Commodity markets were also taking a breather from their
recent hot streak.
Brent crude futures hovered at just under $45 a
barrel after gains of just over 4 percent this week. U.S. crude
rose 1 percent to $43.58, up 8 percent on the week.
Among commodity currencies, the Australian dollar advanced
0.2 percent to $0.7754, off its 10-month high of
$0.7836 touched the previous day.
Gold slipped and silver pared gains as the dollar
strengthened, but both were still headed for weekly gains.
Silver rose to an 11 1/2-month high earlier this week, while
industrial metal copper was set for a 4 percent weekly gain.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Larry King)